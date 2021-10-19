“This season has had so many twists and turns”– Mercedes is ‘ready to react’ to any surprise coming at Austin

Mercedes is ready to react to any surprises coming at Austin as Mercedes is prepared to conquer over the season full of unpredictability.

The 2021 season so far has been full of twists and turns. That’s why there is no single dominant figure on the grid this year. Instead, there is a bi-polar competition with several faces giving in random shocks.

With F1’s entourage stepping into America, Mercedes is ready to fight all the surprises set to come their way. Toto Wolff reveals that his team is pumped up after their recent success in Turkey.

“This season has had so many twists and turns, so we’re ready to react to whatever comes our way this weekend in Texas,” said Wolff. “We’re excited to be back in Austin for the first time since 2019, it’s always a popular stop on the calendar and we can’t wait to see all the passionate American fans.”

“The Circuit of the Americas is a fun track for the drivers. There are some really fast and flowing corners, plus some technical sections and good overtaking opportunities.

“It’s got a bit of everything and is a great track for racing, so I’m sure we’re set for an entertaining Grand Prix.”

Eyeing first back to back win of the year

This is probably the first time in the turbo-hybrid era when Mercedes failed to make two consecutive wins. But the Silver Arrows are determined to continue the streak in 2021 too.

“It was encouraging to see our positive performance momentum continue last time out in Turkey,” commented Wolff. “We haven’t scored back-to-back race wins in a little while, so naturally, spirits have been high in the factories since we returned from Istanbul.

“That race win was also the 200th victory for Brixworth since they began their winning streak in 1997, which is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion and hard work of everyone at HPP.”

