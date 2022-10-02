“This was the hardest race of my career” – Lando Norris describes herculean effort after claiming 12 points

Lando Norris lauds teams’ results as McLaren claim P4 and P5 in the 2022 Singapore GP.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo had a great weekend in Singapore. The pair secured a P4 and P5 finish for McLaren in the 2022 Singapore GP.

Lando and Daniel started the races P6 and P17 respectively. The duo did not expect a major improvement in their race positions based on the history of the track.

The Singapore GP is one of the hardest races on the F1 calendar. Drivers dread the 61-lap race due to its hot and humid conditions and the toll it takes on their bodies.

The light and the small straights of the street circuit have a notorious history of being a very difficult race to make a successful overtake on. Added to that, the wet conditions at the start and the changing track conditions were tricky for drivers.

And 6 drivers did not finish the race owing to mistakes made in such difficult conditions. But the McLaren drivers were undeterred.

Lando and Daniel claimed 12 and 10 points respectively. But the Briton rightly described the race saying, “This was by far the hardest race probably of my career.”

He adds, “Not because I had to hold off too many people. But just the level of concentration you need from lap 1 to the very end is incredible”

Result surpassed Lando Norris’s expectations

Lando Norris drove brilliantly and ended P4 in the 2022 Singapore GP. The Briton was close enough to catch Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who claimed P3.

But Norris said he would have been unable to pass his former teammate even if he was a second quicker. Norris also fended off a late attempt by Max Verstappen who suffered a lock-up in the process.

He said, “Max obviously tried to pass me, and he went straight on. Maybe in the end it was a bit easier; I wouldn’t have had a chance.”

A BIG lock up for Max Verstappen! 😱 pic.twitter.com/A1vN8YB4NT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 2, 2022

Lando added, “The pace was good, I feel like I drove a very good race and smart race today, and it paid off for both myself and for Daniel too. Fourth and fifth was much higher than expectation.”

The Briton also congratulated his teammate Ricciardo on finishing P5. This is the Aussie’s first points onboard since the French Grand Prix.

McLaren’s strategy paid dividends as they claim 22 points, moving to 4th in the constructor’s championship. They lead Alpine by 5 points.

