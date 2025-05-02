“Those Guys Are Crazy”: Oscar Piastri Reveals Why He Will Never Give IndyCar a Try

Oscar Piastri has become a strong contender to win the championship this season as he has clinched three wins after the first five races. Amid this purple patch of form, people have started to hype him up and wonder how successful Piastri can be, not only in F1 but also in other racing disciplines.

With the Indianapolis 500 happening this month, Piastri was posed with a question about whether he would like to ply his trade in IndyCar. Given that he is a huge motorsport geek, the 24-year-old enjoys watching IndyCar races.

That said, he would not want to compete in it. When an interviewer from ESPN asked him about the same, Piastri just started shaking his head even before she completed her question. And that ain’t a strange reaction from an F1 driver when asked about racing in IndyCar!

Previously, Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen have also stated that they wouldn’t wish to risk racing across the pond in the American open-wheel series, considering the dangers of the competition. Piastri also echoed similar concerns.

“Firstly, my dream and goal has always been to race in F1. So, I am very happy with where I am. But also, those guys are crazy. For me, the speeds, the walls being so close, you gotta put a lot of trust in the people around you at that point,” the Melbourne-born driver said.

While F1 is called the pinnacle of motorsport, IndyCar machinery has been developed to run at higher top speeds (240 mph) relative to F1 cars (220 mph). This additional speed can make crashes even more dangerous in Indy, something F1 drivers like Piastri don’t wish to live with.

Massive crash at the end of the IndyCar race. Sting Ray Robb did give a thumbs up as the safety team tended to him. pic.twitter.com/CfoxkxolU3 — BrakeHard (@BrakeHardBlog) July 14, 2024

There is enough evidence that driver injuries happen more often in IndyCar racing than in F1. Former IndyCar driver and F1 TV analyst James Hinchcliffe had a near-fatal accident in 2015 during a practice session at the Indy500. This crash caused a piece of the suspension to puncture his thigh, and Hinchliffe lost a lot of blood.

The fact that he survived and got back up on his legs after such a severe accident was pure determination on his part. “I shouldn’t have lived honestly, I shouldn’t have survived that accident”, the Canadian said.

Nevertheless, this explains why F1 drivers are not willing to risk their lives in IndyCar. While F1 cars are quite technically intricate and have a ton of downforce with supreme cornering ability, IndyCar machinery lacks this speed and grip through the corners and, as a result, drivers tend to crash on narrow street tracks.

While top drivers obviously look to achieve success in different disciplines, Piastri is happy just to compete in F1 for now. “I am very happy with my F1 car and my F1 circuits,” he concluded.

The Aussie stated that he would instead cheer for McLaren to do well in IndyCar and also win the Indy500 someday, after seeing a renaissance in form in recent years. Piastri also mentioned that he would want to watch races live in the USA, as the TV experience of watching Indy doesn’t do justice to its speed and spectacle.