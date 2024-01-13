“It Will Have Its Door Open”: Sergio Perez Gets Offered a Way Out His Red Bull Misery

Sergio Perez’s time at Red Bull has been successful compared to his previous F1 stints. However, it has also been more tumultuous. With Max Verstappen as his teammate, the idea of him becoming the star at Red Bull seems unfathomable. Instead, the Mexican has a chance to become the biggest star, not just of his team, but of his discipline. All he has to do is leave Formula 1 for Formula E.

Formula E has seen some big names in the past. Antonio Giovinazzi and Nyck de Vries are notable stars from F1 who have competed there. Now, however, the sport’s co-founder Alberto Longo wants to make Checo the face of Formula E.

As per Fox Sports (as reported by RBR Daily), Longo said, “I constantly talk to Checo and I hope he makes a leap to the real competition. Formula E is your home, it will have its doors open and it is welcome.

For Perez, a move to Formula E would seem like a big step down from the pinnacle of motorsports. In addition, he would have to take a huge salary cut. At Red Bull, the Mexican earns a whopping $10 million a season.

Meanwhile, in Formula E, the average salary of a driver is just $750,000 in stark contrast! Considering Perez’s racing pedigree, his potential salary could range north of a million dollars, but it will still be a huge drop.

To avoid being in a situation like this, however, Perez will look to be at his best in 2024. Or will a move to Formula E be exactly what the Guadalajara-born driver needs to resurrect his career?

2024 could be a defining year for Sergio Perez

2024 for Sergio Perez is going to be huge. He will be under a lot of pressure to perform and close the gap, if not beat Max Verstappen. Red Bull boss Christian Horner has insisted that Perez will see out his contract despite rumors of him getting the sack.

Nevertheless, if he underperforms massively, Red Bull will likely not think too much before cutting him off. In that case, he won’t find a lot of suitors in F1 – at least in the near future – because of the lack of available seats.

As a result, he may be forced to sit out for some time, or even change disciplines and try other ventures out. The latter could prompt a move to Formula E, which would gain significantly more traction if a driver of Perez’s caliber makes his way there.