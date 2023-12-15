Tifosi Mourns Alberto Antonini – Who Was the Beloved Ferrari F1 Family Member?

Former Ferrari press officer Alberto Antonini passed away at the age of 62. The Formula 1 world is sad and mourning the loss of the Italian journalist. Antonini worked for the Scuderia for 5 years.

Starting as a journalist, Antonini became a popular figure in Formula 1. He started his stint at Ferrari in 2015, heading up their press office. While his stint ended in 2019, it made him very likable and a family member in Maranello.

According to PlanetF1, Antonini reportedly battled with leukaemia for a long time. Following the news of his passing, many tributes have started to pour in from known associates and journalists from the motorsport world.

Journalists reminisce and pay tribute to Alberto Antonini

Journalist Matt Bishop tweeted, “I’m very sad to hear the news that Italian journalist, author, comms/PR man & #F1 paddock stalwart Alberto Antonini has passed away, at the age of just 62. Here he is at Suzuka in 2014, sharing his wisdom with SKY F1 Italia, sitting between 2 other champions.”

Fellow Italian Giuliano Duchessa also reminisced about the good reads Antonini gave the racing world. He said, “As for me, like many kids who are passionate about F1, I grew up reading him every Tuesday. An inspiration, thank you.”

BBC’s Andrew Benson also cited how “awful” Antonini’s death news is. Benson mentioned that he was a close colleague. Craig Scarborough highlighted the Italian’s friendly personality, “One of the people in the paddock who was always friendly and happy to chat, even from my earliest days in F1.”

Lately, Antonini served as the press officer for two-time IndyCar champion and former McLaren F1 reserve driver Alex Palou. Regardless, the Italian journalist always felt a strong connection with Ferrari and worried about its inconsistent F1 form.

Antonini decoded the internal Ferrari turmoil

Alberto Antonini appeared on the GoF1 Show back in 2022 after the Hungarian GP. Ferrari had a forgettable outing in Budapest after some glaring strategic blunders for both drivers. Antonini put forth his perspective on what kind of turmoil the Maranello outfit had been facing.

The Italian cited that the management culture at Ferrari needs some improvement. When the host questioned him about the strategy department’s missteps, Antonini put forth an interesting perspective on strategy vs. tactics.

He stated, “Tactics is probably what you apply on a smaller scale. Tactic is the battle whereas strategy is the war. The process need to be refined. I would just love to see it being made slimmer in a way, more agile.”

“At the moment, what we have in the Ferrari wall and in the remote garage, is probably too many people, so many people speaking their mind and no one actually taking the final decision.”, said Antonini.

The former press officer also stated that the Scuderia lacked the “flexibility” and “quick reaction” ability during the 2022 Hungarian GP. Therefore, the strategic blunders of pitting Charles Leclerc on the hard tires and keeping Carlos Sainz too late for his 2nd stint happened.

Antonini suggested that the Italian outfit needs to overcome a psychological block and try and be more decisive. They need to avoid copying or worrying about what their competitors are doing, like they did in Hungary. Perhaps that can help Ferrari come out with better results.