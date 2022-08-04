F1

“Sebastian Vettel stayed one year too long”- Former Ferrari officer reveals why 35-year should have left F1 sooner

"Sebastian Vettel stayed one year too long"- Former Ferrari officer reveals why 35-year should have left F1 sooner
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Patrick Mahomes uses his $503 million extension to cash in on 'Uber for the rich' to ensure his and Brittany Matthews' comfort
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Sebastian Vettel stayed one year too long"- Former Ferrari officer reveals why 35-year should have left F1 sooner
“Sebastian Vettel stayed one year too long”- Former Ferrari officer reveals why 35-year should have left F1 sooner

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1 earlier this week and it has sent shockwaves…