Charles Leclerc Disagrees With Ferrari Fans Over Miami GP Special Livery

Ferrari had created immense anticipation for their one-time special blue livery for the Miami GP this weekend. However, soon after Ferrari revealed their livery, several fans expressed their frustration. Many had anticipated that the Italian outfit’s livery would be completely blue rather than just have shades of blue. Amid such criticisms from fans, Charles Leclerc has defended Ferrari’s livery.

Speaking with ESPN, the Monegasque said, “It’s cool! Obviously, a Ferrari for me always has to be red. There’s still a lot of red on the car with a bit of blue touches here and there, which is cool”.

Leclerc then added that he “really likes the race kit” despite it feeling strange since it is completely blue. The 26-year-old then concluded his remarks by explaining how Ferrari have done a fine job of celebrating their historic American milestone.

The Miami GP this weekend marks 70 years since Ferrari began competing in motorsport in the United States. In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, they had chosen blue as their choice of livery for the SF-24 because their first car back in 1964 also featured a special white and blue livery.

As per Motorsport.com, Ferrari were supposed to feature two different shades of blue on their SF-24 this weekend: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino. However, much to the disappointment of the fans, the SF-24 just has slight shades of blue this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has retained red for most of their livery. While most fans are not happy with the Scuderia’s livery this weekend, a positive result for Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz could bring a smile back to their faces.

Can Charles Leclerc deliver after Ferrari’s China disappointment?

There is no doubt that Ferrari have had a much-improved start to the 2024 season as compared to last year. Either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz had managed to secure a podium in each race so far other than the Chinese GP.

In China, Leclerc and Sainz could only manage fourth and fifth respectively. However, with both Ferrari drivers having had an outstanding start to the Miami GP weekend so far, there is immense optimism that they can perhaps deliver a strong result.

After Friday’s sprint shootout, Leclerc managed to qualify an outstanding second. Meanwhile, Sainz qualified fifth. Following a decent start to the weekend so far, Leclerc hoped that Ferrari could challenge for the win. Eventually, both drivers managed to retain their positions in the sprint race.

The Monegasque commented on Friday that he was not sure about his race pace since he just managed one lap in FP1 (after a wild spin). Despite the same, he hopes that their qualifying pace transcends well into race pace to help them challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the win in the Grand Prix.