Top 5 DRS moments: Best F1 DRS overtakes from 2017-2021

Top 5 DRS moments: The DRS technology in F1 soon became an instant hit overtaking tool as the drivers heavily rely on it.

Formula 1 is an exciting spectacle when there are numerous overtakes. It indeed increases the competition on the field, and F1 always strive for that.

Even in 2022, the new aerodynamics regulations aim to increase overtaking in the field so that drivers have to fight to guard their position constantly.

Meanwhile, the Drag Reduction System (DRS), which was introduced in 2011, became an instant hit. Since then, it has been a vital part of F1 races, and even in qualifying, where drivers use it during the flying laps to improve their time.

The concept allows drivers to open their rear wings flaps on a DRS designated straight when they are within a one-second difference with the car ahead. With this, the driver behind gets a 10-15Km/h advantage. Therefore, it is easier to go past the car ahead.

DRS is short for Drag Reduction System, which is a movable flap on the rear wing of an F1 car. Opening the flap reduces aerodynamic drag, making it easier for a car to accelerate and increasing its top speed.

The first overtake by a DRS was when Fernando Alonso in Ferrari overtook Nico Rosberg in Mercedes at Australian Grand Prix 2011. From there on, overtaking via DRS has been a usual spectacle.

Top 5 DRS moments: Best DRS overtakes from 2017-2021

In the last five years, the constant updates within F1 have made cars faster than ever. The last generation of F1 cars has also been hailed as the fastest ever. Thus, indeed they gave us some tremendous overtaking moments with the DRS.

2017: Sebastian Vettel Vs Valtteri Bottas- Spanish GP

Vettel in Ferrari was a constant threat to Mercedes’ hegemony. In 2017 also, the German gave a considerable headache to the Brackley-based team, which includes one of the most iconic overtakes by Vettel on Valtteri Bottas in Barcelona 2017.

Back then, the Ferrari superstar charged on the Finnish race driver on the grandstand straight. While he applied his DRS, Bottas was determined to defend with everything he had.

But Vettel is a genius himself and, like a snake, crawled his car out of the sturdy defence and overtook his rivals before the Turn 1 approached them.

2018: Lewis Hamilton Vs Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg- Bahrain GP

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2018 didn’t start well for the 2018 champion back then. He had a colossal damage limitation to do when he got a five-place grid penalty when Mercedes was forced to change his gearbox.

After securing a P4 in the qualifying, Hamilton had to start P9 ahead of the race. That was enough to motivate the Briton to do some exceptional racing that night.

Hamilton used his DRS to overtake three drivers ahead of him on lap five- McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

The triple overtake by Hamilton even got considered one of the best surpasses of the season. In the end, Hamilton managed to get a P3 podium, and eventually, he conquered the season and won his fifth world championship.

2019: Lewis Hamilton Vs Valtteri Bottas- British GP

Bottas is known for being Hamilton’s deputy in his five-year-long spell at Mercedes. But there were moments when the Finnish race driver didn’t care about the team pecking order and let his steam over his teammate.

Once, it happened during Hamilton’s home race in Silverstone. Bottas was on the lead when Hamilton, with his mighty pace, came to displace the former.

Hamilton used his DRS pace to overtake Bottas in the Brooklands-Luffield complex. But Bottas bettered Hamilton’s exit of Woodcote and snapped back ahead through the inside of the fast Copse corner. In the end, Hamilton won the race. Meanwhile, Bottas finished P2.

2020: Alex Albon Vs Daniel Ricciardo- Tuscan Grand Prix

After Pierre Gasly failed in Red Bull, Alex Albon became the heir of Daniel Ricciardo at the Milton-Keynes-based team. In 2020, the two finally had a confrontation, in which Albon had the upper hand.

During the Tuscan Grand Prix, Ricciardo fought for his first podium at Renault. But it was Albon who was there to spoil his party. The Thai born Briton driver was also seeking his first career podium.

And Albon at lap 51 overtook his predecessor at Red Bull and got 15 points on charts for his team.

2021: Charles Leclerc Vs Sergio Perez- Austrian GP

Ferrari in 2021 was in its revival mode. On the other hand, Red Bull aimed to win a championship after a long eight-year wait. Their new driver Sergio Perez was brought into adding more contributions from the second driver.

As usually, Max Verstappen was seen fending alone for points for Red Bull ever since Daniel Ricciardo left in 2019. Yet, it didn’t prevent Leclerc to drop in some of the most cold-hearted overtakes on Sergio Perez.

Leclerc, with a brilliant move at Turn 3 at the Red Bull Ring, overtook the Mexican race driver during the 2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

