What Is a DRS Infringement in F1?

The modern era of Formula 1 has many overtaking aids that drivers can use to climb up the field. DRS (Drag Reduction System) is one of those and is classified as a Driver Adjustable Bodywork component as per the Sporting Regulations.

The use of DRS is strictly governed by the FIA through the regulations. According to Article 22.1 (d) of the 2025 Sporting Regulations, a driver is only allowed to activate DRS if they are less than one second behind the car ahead. Any violations of these rules can result in an infringement, which would make a driver liable to be slapped with a penalty.

At the 2025 Bahrain GP, the Mercedes W16 of George Russell was suffering from timing issues that affected his use of DRS. So, the Silver Arrows provided him with a manual override to activate the system but warned him not to use it until advised by the team itself.

However, as it turned out, Russell inadvertently activated DRS whilst chasing race leader, Oscar Piastri—without being less than a second behind him. This matter was promptly reported to the Stewards.

As things stand, the Stewards have noted this DRS infringement by the #63 driver and will investigate it after the Grand Prix has concluded. The feeling in the paddock is that as Russell was already suffering from system issues, he might get away with it. But he ain’t completely in the clear.

The DRS infringement will be investigated after the race #F1 #BahrainGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) April 13, 2025

The use of DRS outside the scope of the regulations means that the Mercedes driver may have gained an unfair sporting advantage and could be penalized with a minimum of a five-second time penalty.

If this turns out to be the case, Russell will fall out of the podium places and slip behind the SF-25 of Charles Leclerc, who will inherit the final podium place and confirm a McLaren 1-2 at the Sakhir International Circuit.