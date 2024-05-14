mobile app bar

Top F1 Photographer Reveals Teams Have Spent About $36,450 on Accommodation for the Drivers After 6 Races

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

F1 drivers get through a lot of traveling mileage every season with a record 24 races on the calendar now. Thus, teams ensure they get the best and most comfortable accommodation even if it comes at a premium. According to top F1 photographer Kym Illman, F1 teams have spent around $36,450 on drivers’ hotel accommodation in the six races of the 2024 season so far.

In one of his YouTube videos, Illman mentioned the prices and total cost for teams to accommodate drivers in local hotels at each race weekend. He started with the Bahrain GP, which also involved the cost of stay during the pre-season testing as well.

The Australian photographer revealed that most drivers stayed at the Sofitel in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. This hotel is approximately 12 minutes away from the track. Per Illman, it would have cost $8,000 for the entirety of their stay there.

After that, in Jeddah, drivers stayed at the Shangri-La Hotel near the last corner of the Saudi Arabian GP track. This hotel stay would have cost them $8,000 again for the six days of stay.

In Melbourne, Illman cited that it was The Crown Towers hotel where drivers stayed for the Australian GP weekend. The cost of six nights’ stay here for drivers was $7,200.

Illman mentioned that the Japanese GP was a cheaper race to visit from an accommodation and travel perspective. All of the teams and drivers stayed at the Circuit Hotel near the track itself, costing them $3,750.

Coming to the Chinese GP, he revealed how the drivers may have stayed in the Hyatt hotel in the city of Shanghai. After explaining the variability of rates, Illman mentioned how the total cost would have been around $3,000.

Finally, the Aussie photographer revealed the rates for the Miami GP, where many drivers stayed at the Setai Hotel. He highlighted how the cost would have been around $6,500.

Illman also mentioned that teams don’t usually accommodate the crew in the same hotel as the drivers. He reasoned that they can put them in a similar hotel like the Hyatt or Hilton at a cheaper rate. However, the physical toll of traveling so much is equal for both the drivers and the crew.

The concerns over traveling mileage for the 24-race F1 calendar

The 24-race calendar has brought out immense criticism from F1 drivers because of the intense travel they have to do this season. Many drivers spoke about how it is physically and mentally taxing for them and their team personnel.

In fact, Fernando Alonso pointed out the flight time he has had in the initial few races. The Aston Martin driver posted a story on Instagram, citing the number of hours he has flown for each race weekend till the Chinese GP.

The total number of hours came out to 153, with 19 races still left on the calendar after China. This also did not make sense from a sustainability perspective.

This amount of air travel for all drivers and personnel will affect the carbon footprint as well. However, these numbers by Alonso justify the teams’ call to provide the best accommodation for its drivers as well as the crew.

