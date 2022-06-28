Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the verge of breaking an unwanted Formula 1 record

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will break the record of most podium finishes without a Grand Prix victory if he fails to win the next two races.

Carlos Sainz is having an implausible second season with Ferrari. He currently stands fifth in the world championship with 102 points.

The Spaniard joined Ferrari with the expectation of competing for the driver’s world championship. However, it is looking unrealistic for the driver as he is 73 points behind leader Max Verstappen.

He is also yet to win a race in his Formula One career. With two more finishes on the podium, he will break an unwanted record despite having 11 podiums to his name.

Also Read: Former F1 champion questions title challenge of Ferrari superstar

Carlos Sainz’s career’s 11 podium finishes but no wins yet

Carlos Sainz finished second place at the Canadian Grand Prix. He failed to compete and take the lead against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was Sainz’s fifth podium finish of the 2022 calendar season. Previously, he finished on the podium places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Monaco.

In comparison to his teammate, Charles Leclerc has had two podium finishes and two Grand Prix victories in the 2022 season.

Carlos Sainz is on verge of breaking the unwanted Nick Heidfeld record

The Ferrari driver gets two more podiums before his first win, he will equal Nick Heidfeld’s record for most podium finishes without a Grand Prix victory.

Nick Heidfeld drove for the likes of BMW Sauber and Lotus in his time in Formula One. He finished on the podium 13 times out of the 183 races.

Sainz has now equalled the record of former Ferrari and March team driver Chris Amon with 11 podiums. Moreover, he is one podium shy away from equalling former McLaren driver Stefan Johansson’s record of 12.

The Spanish driver will be aiming high and hopeful of not breaking this particular record at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Also Read: When Lando Norris crashed a $2.5 Million McLaren 720S supercar in Silverstone