Topsy-Turvy 2024 F1 Driver Market Could See Mick Schumacher Return and Esteban Ocon to Leave

Numerous ‘Whats’ and ‘Ifs’ are looming over the 2024 driver market, as 10 drivers will be out of contract at the end of the 2024 season. Interestingly, the complexity of this situation could even lead to Mick Schumacher returning to the track with Alpine and Esteban Ocon joining Haas.

Two years ago, Schumacher lost his Haas seat, and since then, he has been trying to make a comeback. The German signed as a reserve driver with Mercedes last year. In addition to that, he also took up the opportunity to compete in WEC with Alpine in 2024.

The 25-year-old received a lot of praise from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for his role with the team. Reportedly, Wolff even advertised Schumacher’s capability to Williams’ boss, James Vowles, by showing him the telemetry data. And now, the young German is also earning significant recognition from Alpine boss Bruno Famin.

This, combined with the fact that the Enstone-based team does not have a confirmed lineup for the next season, could see Schumacher return to the grid with Alpine. When asked, Famin did not rule out any such possibility, saying(as quoted by Formu1a.Uno), “He’s one of the possibilities for sure. Like many, like many. Mick is doing an incredible job in endurance. “

Alpine is struggling tremendously in the 2024 season, scoring just one point after seven rounds of racing. Frustrated by the team’s continued turmoil, whether Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will continue with the team is a major question. Amidst this, both French drivers have been linked, though sporadically, to other teams.

Esteban Ocon might replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas

After only 7 races in the 2024 season, Kevin Magnussen is only 2 points away from a race ban. On top of that, Haas’ team principal, Ayao Komatsu, is not very impressed by him.

At the start of the season, Oliver Bearman’s presence threatened Magnussen. That pacified slightly when Nico Hulkenberg signed with Sauber for the next season.

While Komatsu agreed with this, he stated that the team needs someone “who can be a reference,” and Haas’ boss is not convinced that Magnussen can deliver that.

A report by Motorsport.com has revealed that Ocon is a favorite in the Haas garage for replacing the Dane. The French driver is rumored to be looking to step out of the French team after spending five seasons with them.

Furthermore, Gasly’s future is still uncertain. He might stay another season with Alpine and possibly have Zhou Guanyu, a former member of the Alpine Academy, as his teammate, suggests Motorsport.