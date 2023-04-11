HomeSearch

Toto Wolff Denies Claims of Fallen Relationship With Lawrence Stroll Amid “Face to Face” F1 Fight

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 11/04/2023

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Toto Wolff has recently revealed that his relationship with Lawrence Stroll is still intact and is professionally very good. With this, the Mercedes boss denied claims that said his relationship with the Aston Martin owner declined over the last few weeks.

As per reports, the Austrian executive shared in a recent interview with Motorsport Italia, “The latest rumors are false, our relationship is still, although strictly professional, very good.”

Despite knowing that the two heavyweights now fight “face to face” in the sport, that doesn’t say that their relationship has worsened over time due to the recent contention.

Putting Mercedes’s prestige above all, Wolff is determined to keep the Silver Arrows on top and doubled down on the allegations against someone who’s the German team’s important business partner.

Reports claimed Wolff and Stroll’s relationship worsened after poaching allegations

As per multiple reports, the relationship between two top men of Mercedes and Aston Martin took a drastic turn after a poaching claim. Reports said that the British team took Eric Blandin on their team.

Blandin was Mercedes’ chief aerodynamicist until he joined the Silverstone-based team. However, the Canadian businessman tried to salvage the situation. Stroll tried it by telling his fellow billionaire friend Wolff that the engineer himself had approached the team, but it was of no use, ultimately.

Blandin began to work for Aston Martin in late October after resorting to all matters related to the Silver Arrows. Most importantly, there was one more rumor when the Aston Martin owner alleged Wolff of stealing their wind tunnel time.

Toto Wolff said to be “losing control”

Amid the tough start to the 2023 F1 season, the Mercedes boss is believed to have lost the grip on the team. As per an employee of the team, Wolff “is losing control.”

At a time when Lewis Hamilton is not delivering and the team morale is down, there’s hardly anything the Austrian could do to uplift the team.

Being the face of the team alongside the seven-time world champion, it’s understandable why the team and its employees expect a lot from Toto Wolff at a time when the situation is very sensitive.

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

