Toto Wolff Denies Claims of Fallen Relationship With Lawrence Stroll Amid “Face to Face” F1 Fight

Toto Wolff has recently revealed that his relationship with Lawrence Stroll is still intact and is professionally very good. With this, the Mercedes boss denied claims that said his relationship with the Aston Martin owner declined over the last few weeks.

As per reports, the Austrian executive shared in a recent interview with Motorsport Italia, “The latest rumors are false, our relationship is still, although strictly professional, very good.”

Toto Wolf on his relationship with Lawrence Stroll: "The latest rumors are false, our relationship is still, although strictly professional, very good" "We know that now we fight face to face, but above this it is the prestige of Mercedes" pic.twitter.com/6oPGr6AzuD — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 10, 2023

Despite knowing that the two heavyweights now fight “face to face” in the sport, that doesn’t say that their relationship has worsened over time due to the recent contention.

Putting Mercedes’s prestige above all, Wolff is determined to keep the Silver Arrows on top and doubled down on the allegations against someone who’s the German team’s important business partner.

Reports claimed Wolff and Stroll’s relationship worsened after poaching allegations

As per multiple reports, the relationship between two top men of Mercedes and Aston Martin took a drastic turn after a poaching claim. Reports said that the British team took Eric Blandin on their team.

Blandin was Mercedes’ chief aerodynamicist until he joined the Silverstone-based team. However, the Canadian businessman tried to salvage the situation. Stroll tried it by telling his fellow billionaire friend Wolff that the engineer himself had approached the team, but it was of no use, ultimately.

As reported by Forbes Lawrence Stroll is no longer a lonely paddock billionaire. He is joined by his good friend and the team principal of Mercedes – Toto Wolff. I guess car’s performance does not always reflect personal fortunes. #F1 pic.twitter.com/GS36krBxeZ — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) April 6, 2023

Blandin began to work for Aston Martin in late October after resorting to all matters related to the Silver Arrows. Most importantly, there was one more rumor when the Aston Martin owner alleged Wolff of stealing their wind tunnel time.

Toto Wolff said to be “losing control”

Amid the tough start to the 2023 F1 season, the Mercedes boss is believed to have lost the grip on the team. As per an employee of the team, Wolff “is losing control.”

At a time when Lewis Hamilton is not delivering and the team morale is down, there’s hardly anything the Austrian could do to uplift the team.

Being the face of the team alongside the seven-time world champion, it’s understandable why the team and its employees expect a lot from Toto Wolff at a time when the situation is very sensitive.