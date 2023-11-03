Toto Wolff Has His Say on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s Chances of Repeating Glory in Brazil

In 2022, Mercedes’ only perfect weekend came in Brazil. George Russell won the Sao Paolo GP and Lewis Hamilton followed him to finish second. This year, they will enter the race, hoping to repeat last year’s heroics. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, however, is keeping his expectations in check, as reported by Race Express.

2023 has been a difficult year for the Silver Arrows. They have struggled a lot with consistency, and the gap to Red Bull is huge. Last year, the story was the same, but Mercedes still managed to defy expectations, to get a dominant 1-2 finish in Sao Paolo. Wolff, however, does not expect a repeat of that.

“We know that we have taken a good step in the previous races,” said Wolff as per Race Express. “But in Mexico we have seen that sometimes is difficult to control our car. We want to arrive at Interlagos with a good baseline and we will see what we can do.”

For Mercedes, what’s more than winning the race in Brazil is finishing ahead of both Ferrari drivers. This is because of their ongoing battle with the prancing horses.

Lewis Hamilton and Co. looking to hold on to P2

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had contrasting seasons. For the former, this season has been a statement, showing people that he can still compete at the highest level. Russell, meanwhile has spent the vast majority getting outperformed by his compatriot.

Hamilton is eyeing the P2 spot in the drivers’ championship, especially after his chances got boosted following Perez’s horror show in Mexico. Still, as a team, Hamilton and Russell would be looking to work together and hold Ferrari off.

Ferrari have been resurgent in the second half this year, and if both their drivers finish ahead of the Mercedes duo, we could be in for a close battle for second place in the remaining two rounds.