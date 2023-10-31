Ferrari Boss Chooses Not to Burden Sergio Perez With More Misery After Mexico City Disaster

Sergio Perez had the worst possible home race weekend last Sunday when we collided with Charles Leclerc. The collision sent Perez spinning out of the race and it was all over for him within seconds. Now, the Ferrari boss has arrived to reduce the burdens from the already overburdened Perez.

Fred Vasseur believes that Perez did not have to take the blame as he said to Autosport, “I think this is the problem that arises at the start and when you are on the same line with three people towards Turn 1.” With this, he further added, “At the end, you can’t blame anyone. Max can’t go over the curbs, and Charles was in the middle.”

As the lights went off in Mexico City, the battle for lead saw three drivers pushing side by side. They were Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Perez. While Verstappen had the inside line, it was tough for Leclerc and Perez to make it to turn 1, without colliding.

This is what happened as Perez clashed with Leclerc’s sidepod and jumped out of the track. It was the end of the Mexican driver’s race in his home Grand Prix. On the other hand, the Monegasque could continue the race with a damaged front wing, and in the end, claimed the podium behind Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

How did Sergio Perez fail to make a big mark in Mexico?

Coming into the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix, there were huge expectations for Sergio Perez. After an average season as compared to his teammate Verstappen, there were all eyes on the Mexican driver to salvage things at his home race.

However, it was all over by the first turn itself. This took place amid the flood of criticism the 33-year-old was already in. That too with Daniel Ricciardo, the most prominent man to take up his seat in Red Bull and his fascinating performances.

The week started with Daniel Ricciardo out-qualifying Perez in an AlphaTauri. While the Red Bull driver qualified in P5, the Honey Badger took P4 in a much slower car. In the end, the Australian driver took the P7 finish and claimed hefty points for his team.

The DNF at Mexico City also increased problems for the former Racing Point driver as it reduced the gap of Lewis Hamilton in P2 in the Constructors’ championship. Hamilton claimed P2 in Mexico and reduced his gap to 20 points as he stands with 220 points to Perez’s 240 after 19 races.