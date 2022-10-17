Toto Wolff is not “100 per cent confident” if Mercedes can challenge for 2023 F1 title

Mercedes CEO and Team Principal claim many of the team’s ongoing problems are yet to be fixed before considering a title challenge for 2023.

Under Toto Wolff’s leadership, Mercedes went from the midfield to 8-time Constructors Champions. But the Austrian endured his most difficult season with the team in 2022.

The team find themselves 3rd in the constructor’s standings after 18 rounds of racing. But at one point the team were further back.

The Silver Arrows were plagued by proposing and a lack of pace and were left behind by the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull early on. Although the team have picked up and managed to grab podiums, they have failed to register a win yet.

Toto Wolff believes the team have come a long way and managed to address the w13’s problems. This has been a learning curve for Mercedes, but Wolff sees no immediate end to the curve.

Wolff said, “First you have to understand what the root cause is for your non-performance and then you have to peel the skin.” He admitted that a big chunk of the performance has been finished.

So does that mean Mercedes is closing on their first race win in 2022? Or maybe a challenge for the 2023 season? According to Toto Wolff himself, the expectation he has of his team is not that high.

Wolff claims, “It is not something we can change this year. It is decisions that we have made for next year but I am not 100 per cent confident to say here that next year we will be fighting for world championships.

Also Read: 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retweets hilarious dig towards Mercedes amid W13’s poor performance

Toto Wolff feels Red Bull will be the strongest team in 2023

Mercedes lost the driver’s title in 2021 after a controversial decision. Lewis Hamilton was defeated by Max Verstappen and since then the rivalry with the Milton Keynes team has only incremented.

But Toto Wolff feels the current Constructor’s standings leaders are the most favourable to win next year too. Max Verstappen has already sealed the 2022 Drivers championship with 4 races to spare.

☯ 2022 vs 2021 Points comparison after 18 rounds – Ferrari engine powered teams most gained.

– Mercedes engine powered teams lost most points especially McLaren

– Contrasting performances from Honda powered RBR and AT#F1 #JapaneseGP #TracingInsights pic.twitter.com/ILPi6n7HpA — Tracing Insights – F1 Analytics 📈 (@TracingInsights) October 12, 2022

Wolff said, “We have missed a lot of development time to find out about bouncing and purposing and all these things. So it’s clear that Red Bull is in a very favourable position. Not only for this year but also for the start of next year.”

Red Bull can claim their first Constructors title since 2013 with a win in Austin. But Toto believes the team can catch up if they find a momentous streak.

Also Read: Toto Wolff not sure about Mercedes taking Championship fight to Red Bull or Ferrari in 2023

Toto Wolff credits Red Bull and Ferrari for their success

Toto Wolff says both Ferrari and Red Bull approached the 2022 regulations change well in advance. The team focused on their car development and that has helped them win.

He adds, “In terms of losing, I think it’s important to acknowledge that we just haven’t we haven’t done a good enough job. And the guys over in Milton Keynes and Maranello have done.

“He NEVER stops pushing” 💪 Toto Wolff comments on Lewis Hamilton’s positive attitude this year despite the struggles Mercedes have had. pic.twitter.com/VYHsimF4On — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 24, 2022

Wolff said Ferrari’s story was incredible The team had suffered 2 difficult years before and managed to make the fastest car in the grid.

Wolff desires to be back in the championship race and wants to contend for titles again. But the Austrian says Mercedes aren’t ‘entitled’ to do so because of past successes.

He adds, “We are eager to be part of the very front fighting for race wins, and fighting for a championship. There is no sense of entitlement for us to win every single championship because that would be foolish.”

Mercedes boss admits that the late ending to the 2021 title delayed the W13’s development. And if the Brackley-based team wants to push for a title next year, then they must start developing the W14 soon.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton claims W13 isn’t the worst $12 million F1 car he ever had