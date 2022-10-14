7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retweets hilarious dig towards Mercedes amid W13’s poor performance

Lewis Hamilton has become a victim of the 2022 technical regulations as he suffers from a dry run of wins and podiums with his W13.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is witnessing an end to his eight years of domination in Formula 1 due to the poor performance of W13.

Hamilton who has won 6 of his 7 world titles with the Brackley-based team has failed to win a single race in the 2022 season even after 18 races. It has been 5 races since the Briton landed on the podium in the current season.

The circumstances that the 7-time world champion has found himself in are quite similar to Mercedes’ situation when he joined the team in the 2013 season.

Lewis Hamilton takes an indirect dig at Mercedes

Back then the German manufacturers were facing a tough time in the sport and were often described as a team with no history of success. Hamilton’s move to the Mercedes from McLaren was labelled as a gamble.

In the 2013 season, Hamilton could only manage to collect one victory which also came as a surprise at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Back when the young F1 star had joined, a lot of fans were concerned that the Brackley-based team might not be able to extract Hamilton’s calibre and social media had boomed with such texts.

With the circumstances being a bit the same currently, Hamilton has reshared one such tweet and taken an indirect dig at his team.

@MercedesAMGF1 @lewishamilton more chance of lewis winning the lottery then winning a RACE with merc!!! — dale barraclough (@themadestpanda) September 28, 2012

Nevertheless, both the team and the Briton rose to fame working together and dominated the sport for 8-years straight in the turbo-hybrid era that was introduced in 2014.

What’s next for the 7-time world champion?

Heading towards the next weekend’s US Grand Prix, Mercedes has announced that they would introduce their last upgrades of the season in Austin. The team will shift its focus to the development of the 2023 car.

In case the upcoming aerodynamic development rolls out with a satisfactory result, Hamilton might be able to end his dry spell by securing a win for himself.

Moreover, amid all the ifs and buts about the upgrades is also the threat of Mercedes breaking the rules and breaching the cost cap.

Team principal Toto Wolff has made it clear that in case Red Bull’s 2021 cost cap breach goes unpunished, he would also go ahead with going against the rulebooks of the sport.

However, having figured out the mistake in the W13 it remains to be seen how the teams will interpret the rules next year.

