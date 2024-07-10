Toto Wolff Orchestrated a Solution For the Biggest Problem Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie Faced

The first teaser of the Lewis Hamilton-produced movie titled ‘F1’ was released on the British GP weekend, and one of its promising revelations was the authenticity when it came to racing action. The APXGP machinery looked real and fast, and as it turns out, Toto Wolff took the movie’s crew under his wing to put them on the right path on day one.

Wanting to keep things as real as possible, Hamilton wanted Brad Pitt (the leading star) to drive a real F1 car for filming. That, however, wasn’t possible because of the physical requirements needed, and the training that would have to go behind it. Instead, Wolff suggested they use F2 cars which could be modified to look like F1 challengers.

The entire Mercedes crew contributed to making this possible for director Joseph Kosinski and crew.

In an interview with Deadline, Kosinski revealed, “We worked with Mercedes and this was actually Toto Wolff’s idea. They all complain that racing movies aren’t fast enough because usually when they build these cars, they’re movie cars.”

Wolff, however, told the crew that making an F2 car look like an F1 car, while still having the former’s specs, was possible.

He revealed that the Hamilton-led movie crew worked closely with Mercedes’ design and aerodynamic departments. Plus, they also built 15 camera mounts into the chassis, making space for recorders, batteries, and transmitters in the process.

How Hamilton was key to making the F1 movie

Hamilton, as an executive producer for the movie, shared his expertise and valuable insight to make the movie as authentic as possible. At the same time, his production company Dawn Apollo Films played an incredibly vital role in making the filming possible.

Kosinski reveals that without Hamilton, he wouldn’t have been able to get to Mercedes, F1, or the FIA. He spoke to Team Principals from every single garage on the paddock, and also the drivers, who got an insight into what the crew was doing.

Hamilton is the most popular figure in the paddock, and contacting him first made life easy for them. It allowed them to understand the work that goes behind running an F1 win.

This all-hands-on-deck approach could make ‘F1’ as real as possible, giving fans a unique experience on the big screen.