“So Juri Vips made the RB 17” – F1 Twitter reacts to YouTube auto translating Red Bull’s racing past to racist past

Twitter reacts to Red Bull’s RB-17 introduction video where a failed YouTube translation changed the history of the Red Bull team.

Leaders Red Bull came under the limelight this week after they sacked junior driver Juri Vips ending the association after four years.

Vips became a part of Red Bull’s junior program in 2018 and was racing in Formula One since 2020. He was also their reserve driver.

The Estonian international driver performed simulator works for the team and drove for the team at the Spanish Grand Prix practice.

However, the young red bull driver said the N-word during a live stream of the Fortnite session. Due to this, Red Bull announced Vips’ contract termination ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Youtube translates Red Bull’s RB-17 Introduction video

Formula One is at the center of attention from all the media outlets and personnel currently. Three times World Champion Nelson Piquet referred to Lewis Hamilton in a racial manner.

This is not the only incident that has come under the radar related to Red Bull. All credits to Youtube translation, an RB-17 introduction video got a rather different meaning.

In the video, Red Bull was boasting about their technologies. The auto-translation wrote”racist past” instead of Red Bull’s “racing past.”

The auto-caption has done Red Bull dirty here… pic.twitter.com/V5YdwIhqqa — EngineMode11 – Lord of the Fraud (@EngineMode11) June 30, 2022

F1 twitter reaction to the Youtube translation:

F1 twitter fans have already been going through so much news concerning racism this week. Here are the best reactions to this auto-translation:

So juri vips made the RB17💀 — JonaKV (HAUGER P1) (@JonaVf1) June 30, 2022

My reaction when I came across it: pic.twitter.com/ZZqftDbFZt — Samarth MP (@MpSamarth) June 30, 2022

At this point F1 should just close for the summer at least pic.twitter.com/dvWRUa1kBH — cheezypufz (@cheezypufz) June 30, 2022

