“Lando Must Be Feeling Sick as a Dog”: Peter Windsor on Oscar Piastri Eclipsing Norris at McLaren

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images, IMAGO PanoramiC

There were contrasting emotions in the McLaren camp after the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. Oscar Piastri grabbed his second F1 win while Lando Norris had to settle for fourth, having started in 15th. Looking back at the race, Peter Windsor believes that Piastri’s win might have devastated the #4 driver.

Windsor began by labeling both Piastri and Norris as incredibly fast drivers. However, every team has one driver that is designated as their number one.

Until now, Norris would have assumed that position, given his seniority. However, Windsor believes that Piastri’s breakthrough performance might have crushed the Briton’s confidence in that regard.

He explained, on YouTube, “Lando must be feeling sick as a dog. There’s nothing worse than being ahead of your teammate on points, being, in theory, the lead driver, and waking up knowing that guy has driven a blitzingly brilliant race and you’ve been, you know, P4.” 

To make matters worse, the team had publicly backed Norris for the remainder of the season just before the race weekend. The McLaren drivers had publicly revealed that Piastri would support Norris to help the Briton in his championship fight against Max Verstappen

Roles reversed between Piastri and Norris at Baku

Instead of Piastri playing wingman for Norris, the Briton had to take up that role, starting from P15 on the grid. The Briton successfully held up Sergio Perez on his out lap after his pitstop, allowing Piastri to save himself from being undercut by the Mexican.

That being said, Norris really did not have a choice other than to support Piastri’s race. The 24-year-old started from the eighth row on the grid and was really not troubling the race leaders.

Despite finishing fourth at the chequered flag, Norris will be ruing the missed opportunities. With Verstappen struggling to perform, the Azerbaijan GP was the perfect opportunity for Norris to reduce the points deficit between himself and the Dutchman.

However, coming off the weekend without a win meant he could only take a small chunk out of Verstappen’s championship lead. Going into the last seven races of the season, Norris’ odds have certainly reduced. But McLaren find themselves in the lead of the Constructors’ championship for the first time in 10 years.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

