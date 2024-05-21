mobile app bar

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Toto Wolff Recalls Emotional Moment When Niki Lauda Called Him ‘Half-Friend'

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

On the fifth anniversary of F1 legend and three-time world champion Niki Lauda’s passing, Toto Wolff pays an emotional tribute to his late friend. As non-executive chairman of Mercedes, Lauda partnered with Wolff in creating an iconic and historic dynasty in F1 after the onset of the turbo-hybrid era. But it is a private moment the two shared that Wolff cherishes the most, even to this day.

Mercedes quoted the Austrian,

“We were coming back from Suzuka, just him and I. He said he had no friends – he always said that. But he said if there was such a thing as a half-friend, then I was it. He was almost teary, but it was the best comment I received from Niki in all our years working together. It meant that we were friends.”

In the past, Lauda explained that the fame F1 gave him also exposed him to people who called him their “friend” for favors. Hence, he always maintained that he had none. Shutting himself from the world, Lauda’s words to Wolff stand testament to the partnership and friendship they had forged at the very pinnacle of motor racing.

Wolff joined Mercedes in 2013 and Lauda had already served one year as the team’s non-executive chairman by that time. Together, they would go on to win five driver’s and five constructors’ championships between 2014 to 2019; the latter being the year of Lauda’s demise.

Niki Lauda was the key in convincing Lewis Hamilton to join Mercedes

Back in 2012, when Lauda spoke to Lewis Hamilton about a move to Mercedes for 2013, the Silver Arrows were nothing more than a midfield team. On the other hand, Hamilton was part of McLaren and the Woking-based outfit was winning races.

In an ideal world, Hamilton would have refused. But Lauda was crucial in convincing the now seven-time world champion to jump ship to Brackley. He lured the Briton with the idea of becoming the first driver to lead Mercedes to a world championship and his charms were too hard for Hamilton to refuse.

In the end, Hamilton won six more titles with the Silver Arrows. And throughout their alliance, both Hamilton and Lauda shared a very good relationship fueled by the mutual respect they had for each other – for what they had achieved together and individually in the sport.

Speaking about his relationship with the former Ferrari and McLaren driver, Hamilton narrated an incident when the trio of Lauda, Hamilton, and Wolff had gone out for a sushi dinner. Recollecting when Lauda soaked himself in soy sauce after dropping his fish into it, Hamilton poignantly said, “We all just burst out laughing. It was not business, just three guys laughing really hard!”

