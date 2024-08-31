Toto Wolff Responds to James Vowles’ Harsh Comments on Mick Schumacher and Blames Guenther Steiner

Williams’ Team Principal James Vowles made questionable remarks about the German’s career, in an interview where he explained his decision behind choosing Franco Colapinto ahead of him to replace Logan Sargeant. His claim, “Mick isn’t special,” raised eyebrows across the F1 community. Even his mentor and friend, Toto Wolff, shook his head.

“Mick isn’t special, he would just be good,” Vowles had said. And this blunt disdain against the former Haas driver was uncalled for, according to Wolff.

The Mercedes boss was disappointed with his team’s former strategy head. “Sometimes he says things too straightforwardly. That was a statement he could have done without,” Wolff said per Motorsport.

Wolff painted a much better picture of Schumacher, praising his career, and explaining the cause of its unfortunate end in F1. For the latter, he singled out the environment Schumacher’s former boss Guenther Steiner created at Haas.

“Mick has won everything there is to win, from F4, F3, and F2,” Wolff added. “And then of course operated in an environment with Gunther [Steiner], who is brutally tough. And that was perhaps not what he needed to develop as a driver.”

Schumacher was in the running to replace Sargeant after the latter’s crash at the Dutch GP last weekend. Vowles deemed him not good enough and publicly gave a reason that many considered harsh. As the community rallied in support of Schumacher, Vowles realized the impact of his words and issued a clarification.

Vowles explains himself

Usually in the news for the work he has put in to make Williams better, being criticized by the F1 community was uncharted territory for Vowles. After his interview broke and the tweets and headlines came in, reality weighed down on Vowles.

Seeing the reaction to his words, Vowles said, “I’m not here to put Mick down. Mick is in a world championship team that has chosen him as a reserve driver… It’s because he’s an incredibly strong candidate.”

video of James Vowles on F1TV where he clarified his earlier comments about Mick Schumacher#F1 || #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/fB7HZBjc0V — sim (@sim3744) August 30, 2024

Regarding the use of the word “special”, Vowles provided a lousy excuse. “I use it in the context of multiple world championships like Ayrton Senna, fundamentally, Lewis [Hamilton] as well.” He admitted that it was a foolish thing to make the comparison in the first place.

Schumacher’s F1 career ended too early for a man of his caliber. However, the empty Audi seat presents a ray of hope to Schumacher. Many hope to see the driver back on the grid.