Carlos Sainz Hints Towards a Move to Audi as He Makes Himself Available for a ‘Long-Term Project’

Ever since Lewis Hamilton announced his Ferrari move, Carlos Sainz has been searching for a seat elsewhere. The Spaniard, despite winning a race in 2024, remains uncertain about his future. Despite there reportedly being multiple teams interested in him, Sainz hasn’t zeroed in on one. He might have dropped a major hint in his recent interview, though.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1’s presenter Naomi Schiff, the 29-year-old revealed that his target was to sign a medium to long-term deal. That, he believes, is necessary to take the team to glory.

Carlos Sainz mentions in an interview with Schiff that his target is a medium to long term project that he can help build into a winning team. Audi and Williams then — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 26, 2024

Among the teams interested in him, and those not in the fray for wins is Sauber (awaiting rebranding to Audi). The German automaker drew connections with Sainz even before the Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari saga began. To carry forward the German legacy, they have already signed Nico Hulkenberg, who will drive for Sauber in 2025 and continue doing so after the rebranding.

Getting to the top wouldn’t be an overnight project, though. Sauber currently is among the slowest cars on the grid with multiple issues plaguing the project. Once Audi takes over, the resources of a large brand will certainly come in handy. But to expect race wins and become the championship contenders right from the get-go would be a long ask.

Moreover, the saga with Carlos Sainz has seen its ups and downs. At times, rumors suggested the 29-year-old was on the verge of signing a deal. On other days, reports claimed the German automaker gave him an ultimatum to either sign within a week or the offer was off the table. In the meanwhile, other contenders have emerged who are looking to land the Australian GP winner.

Was Carlos Sainz hinting at a possible move to Williams?

Williams is another team that has drawn links with Carlos Sainz. As per Motorsport, the team is already in advanced talks with the incumbent Ferrari driver as team boss James Vowles is a massive admirer. The Grove-based outfit might also be looking to offload under-firing Logan Sargeant, who has also cost the team dearly through his costly crashes.

The team also fits the description that Sainz intentionally or unintentionally dropped during the interview. Williams too is nowhere near fighting for the wins. However, the development path looks to be on the right track. In 2024, they may have hit a roadblock but the project looked promising in the second half of 2023.

Williams are currently a strong option for Carlos Sainz in 2025, sources have confirmed to ESPN ✍️ https://t.co/2JoHY9L7wu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Red Bull is also in the fray, though it does not fit the description Sainz presented. The team is currently the defending champion but might be interested in its former driver to replace Sergio Perez.

That would be the case if the Mexican driver fails to carry the form he started the season with. But expecting a decision from Sainz in the near future would perhaps not be the smartest assessment. He knows that he is a hot property and that gives him the luxury of weighing his options.