Lewis Hamilton Gifts George Russell & Rest of Mercedes Team a ‘British’ Underwear During 2022 Season

Even though a week still remains for the 2023 season to kickstart in Bahrain officially, the F1 fever seems to have already begun with the release of Drive to Survive (DTS) season 5.

DTS is famous for encapsulating the important on-track moments of the previous F1 season and showing some of the best behind-the-scenes moments.

With the release of season 5, an interesting moment featuring Mercedes’ George Russell has gone viral on social media. The 25-year-old hilariously reveals that his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, gifted the entire team underwear with the design of the British flag.

‘Don’t ask what these are’: George Russell reveals Hamilton’s gift

Episode 2 of season 5 of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Bounce Back featured the Mercedes team extensively. As the name of the episode suggests, it shows some of the best moments of how the Silver Arrows attempted to bounce back after their star driver, Lewis Hamilton, lost the world championship to Max Verstappen by the narrowest of margins.

While this episode features Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Hamilton extensively, it also covers newcomer George Russell. The 25-year-old replaced Valtteri Bottas and joined the team at the start of the 2022 season.

In the midst of the episode, a hilarious moment takes place featuring Russell. The young Brit can be seen unpacking his bags containing underwear with the British flag on it.

Speaking of it, Russell says, “Don’t ask what these are. Lewis said, ‘I got you a present.'” The 25-year-old then adds that he was not the only one who received underwear as Hamilton gifted a pair to everyone on the team.

Best moment from Drive to Survive season 5 imo pic.twitter.com/JsKplaF76r — t 🌿 (@formullana) February 24, 2023

Russell is confident he can beat Max Verstappen to the F1 title

While speaking to reporters during pre-season testing in Bahrain (as quoted by The Independent), George Russell revealed his optimism ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old said that while Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have the upper hand as things stand, he was confident that Mercedes could produce a comeback later in the season.

Verstappen seems to have resumed from where he left off last season as he dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Dutchman not only clocked the fastest lap of the day but also registered the most number of laps.

The 25-year-old clocked in a 1:32.837, a time that was enough to beat Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso by 0.029s. Moreover, Verstappen also registered a whopping 157 laps to help the team gather as much data as possible ahead of the new season.

