Toto Wolff Takes a Jibe at Christian Horner Over Denied Opportunity to Jos Verstappen

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner have been at war since the turn of the year and another tussle broke out between the two in Austria last weekend. This time, Jos accused Horner of removing his name from the list of participants of the Legends’ Parade ahead of the Grand Prix. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff watches this feud comfortably from the sidelines and has now come out to bash Horner.

“It’s pitiful to take a father’s opportunity away to drive his son’s car”, said Wolff. The Austrian was referring to Jos missing out on a chance to drive Red Bull’s championship-winning car in Spielberg.

Red Bull Austria reportedly asked Jos to drive the RB8 – their 2012 Title-winning challenger – at the Parade of Legends. However, Horner allegedly spoke to senior management to stop it from happening, claiming that it would affect the team’s image.

This scuffle also intensified the rivalry the two share behind the scenes. It started earlier this year when Horner was put under investigation by Red Bull for alleged inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.

Jos’ son Max Verstappen meanwhile, continues to drive for Red Bull. But if troubles between the two parties continue to grow, the Dutchman could explore other opportunities, which is what Wolff is hoping for.

Toto Wolff hints at Max Verstappen’s possible Red Bull Exit

Max was not happy with the internal power struggle at Red Bull, with his father and Horner in the epicenter of the drama. That is when Mercedes entered the foray and became one of the favorites to land the three-time world champion’s services.

However, several rumors later, Verstappen came out to state that he only wants a fast car, an area where Red Bull overshadows Mercedes at the moment. Wolff knows that but also kept doors open, in case Verstappen gets too frustrated with the turmoil within Red Bull in the future.

“He’s with Red Bull, winning races and on his way to a 4th championship,” said Wolff during the British GP weekend. “But in F1 things happen for different reasons. So I don’t want to make a driver decision yet.”

Wolff needs a driver, and although unlikely, he would be the happiest Team Principal on the grid if he can sign Verstappen, who has been his number-one target for months.