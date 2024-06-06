Toto Wolff’s Biggest Mercedes “Headache” Analysed – And It’s Not Their Performance

Mercedes’ continued and persistent problems on the track added to their misery with Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave. This increased the uncertainty within the team regarding their driver lineup for the future. On top of this, with George Russell also proving to be an asset, especially with his output in 2024, the real headache for the Mercedes boss is something else entirely.

Because of their current state, Toto Wolff is unable to poach his top priority Max Verstappen from Red Bull. Additionally, the team wants to bring their future prospect Kimi Antonelli into the mix to get him F1-ready.

According to the F1 journalist Andrew Benson, the problem lies beyond 2025 in who to keep and who to let go. He discussed how the team wants all three Russell, Verstappen, and Antonelli. As quoted by BBC.com, he highlighted that is the real headache for the CEO and not the current level of performance.

He said, “If Mercedes do secure Verstappen for 2026, that means 2025 would be effectively a head-to-head between Russell and Antonelli if the Italian is promoted, which is not yet a given. Talented as Antonelli is, it would be hard to bet against Russell in that situation, given that he has been in F1 since [2019 -] 2020. Which would leave Wolff with something of a headache for 2026.”

However, this is still a hypothetical situation as the Red Bull man has no intention of moving to Mercedes. The Brackley outfit wants to give Antonelli a taste of F1 before putting him in the Mercedes seat.

So, in a scenario where Verstappen becomes available in 2026 as 2025 seems unlikely, Wolff will be at a crossroad. However, where does that leave their current driver, George Russell?

George Russell is secure in his Mercedes seat despite the teammate uncertainty

Russell has more than proved himself worthy of the Mercedes seat in the past two seasons. He’s been right up there pushing his seven-time champion teammate to the limit and performing at the highest level. So, despite the uncertainty regarding the future lineup of the team and his closest rival, Russell is brimming with confidence.

As quoted by Racer, he said, “I’ve got no concerns at all who lines up alongside me. I want to be tested against the very best. I feel that’s what I’ve had the last two years. Whether it’s an experienced driver or a young driver, I feel that personally, I’m in a great position to help push the team forward and go into this next chapter for the team.”

The Brit is ready to face any challenge that comes his way. This confident approach is evident every time he takes to the track. Now he has enough self-belief to see himself with the Silver Arrows for years to come. So, whoever Mercedes employs for possibly the next few years Russell doesn’t seem to be threatened.