Susie Wolff Levels Up F1 Academy With Netflix Docuseries Finally Announced

F1 Academy is making huge strides in motorsports and is now entering the entertainment realm. Earlier this week, Susie Wolff announced that a docuseries highlighting the ins and outs of this discipline is set to release in 2025.

The series is currently under production with actress Reese Witherspoon’s Production House named ‘Hello Sunshine.’

Wolff took to X to announce the same. She wrote,

“This. This is huge. They said… try and get some screen time on Drive to Survive. We said… we’ll have our own series.”

For Wolff and F1 Academy, this is big news. A dedicated docu-series aimed towards promoting women in motorsports is widely expected to bring in lots of eyeballs to F1 Academy and it could bolster the series’ popularity if they take an approach similar to Drive to Survive (DTS)

Much like DTS, the upcoming Netflix docu-series will offer behind-the-scenes access to fans allowing them a sneak peek into F1 Academy’s operations and the lives of drivers. This should help them build a larger fan-base as producers hope for the drivers to connect with fans on an emotional level.

According to Variety, the show will also detail the personal stories of the drivers on the grid.

As of now, F1 Academy is broadcasted in over 160 countries but Managing Director Susie Wolff will be hoping for these numbers to grow exponentially. Following the announcement of the series, a positive impact is already taking shape per the reactions of fans on social media.

Fans react to Susie Wolff’s F1 Academy coming on Netflix

With the participation of women in motorsports taking a giant leap, fans flocked to X to appreciate Susie Wolff for her determination and congratulate her on the news.

Drive to Survive introduced F1 fans to behind-the-scenes content and it has given them a taste for more. With F1 Academy announcing its own docu-series now, fans expect better content in that respect.

Netflix revealed that the show would release on Netflix UK. Some from Australia, however, wish for the docu-series to be available in the land down under.

Hoping to fuel the dreams of young girls from across the globe wanting to become racers, Wolff’s F1 Academy has taken a massive step with this latest move. F1 Academy’s next hope would be for its series to experience similar success to DTS so they can attract more drivers and make the discipline even more competitive.