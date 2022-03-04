“Tremendous lengths the Patron familia goes to achieve simply perfect tequila”– Sergio Perez partners with Patron Tequila

Sergio Perez partners with Patron Tequila, a brand based in Mexico, with whom the Red Bull star has also shot a video as a promotion.

Like LeBron James has invested in Lobos Tequila, we have another famous sportsperson from the same continent who has also indulged himself in promoting another Tequila brand.

The 32-year-old race driver has partnered with Patron Tequila, which is based in Mexico. This collaboration will kickstart with a minute-long inspirational film depicting the place from where Perez rose to become an F1 superstar.

The video showcased Perez’s passion for Mexico as he deliberates on his craft and hard work. The video displays a metaphorical journey of Perez following him along the dirt paths of Jalisco’s highlands region — where Patron picks its 100% Weber Blue Agave — to the contemporary streets of his abode in Guadalajara, Mexico.

No matter where in the world racing may take me, I’m always excited when I get to return home. This time I visited the home of @Patron Tequila to kick off some big moves for 2022. Stay tuned – you’re going to love what we have in store for you 🏁 #PatronPartner #PatronxChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/tZJFjt0F8q — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) January 27, 2022

“No matter where in the world racing takes me, Mexico — namely Jalisco — is my home, and I am always excited to return,” said Perez. “Patron shares my relentless desire to innovate in my sport and pride for our country.”

“I have much respect for the tremendous lengths the Patron familia goes to achieve simply perfect tequila. I’m raising a glass of my favorite Patron Silver in celebration of this exciting union and what’s to come.”

Sergio Perez ready to have an extraordinary F1 season

After Red Bull got satisfied with Perez’s performances in 2021, they have decided to extend his stay with the team. Last year, he served as an ideal deputy to Max Verstappen and became pivotal in his championship win.

The Mexican is heading into the new F1 season with the right mindset. This year, Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to be at the top of the grid.

It would be absolutely essential for the Mexican race driver to deliver consistent results. It would be interesting to see whether Perez would reshape his role in Red Bull.

In 2021, he agreed to his team’s orders to promote Verstappen in the pursuit of the championship. But what about this year? Would he be aiming to give a final shot on his dream to win a championship?

Considering, this could be Perez’s last year with Red Bull if they decide to not extend his services beyond 2022 and go with someone younger. This point might probably influence Perez to think more about himself this year.

