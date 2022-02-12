“I’m looking forward to good racing”- Sergio Perez believes that he can make the step up in 2022 with the new technical regulations

Ahead of his second season with Red Bull in 2022, Sergio Perez is keen to race in the new car with the changes.

Sergio Perez joined Red Bull at the beginning of the 2021 season after spending two years with Racing Point. The Mexican driver admitted that the 2021 season was intense given the team’s fight for the championship title.

Perez said that he had little to no time to adjust to the new team. At the launch of the new Red Bull car, Perez said, “It was an intense season.”

“Getting up to speed with a new team, especially the team that was fighting for the championship since race one [was intense]. So [there was] really no time for any adaptation, it was straight into it.”

“It was really challenging but very enjoyable. We gave it all until the very last lap of the season.”

Even though his debut season was intense and he did not get time with the team in the 2021 pre-season, preparations for the 2022 season has been different.

The new technical changes have raised an element of uncertainty about the new cars and thus everyone is keen to take the car on the track.

However, Perez thinks this offers a good opportunity. “[It] feels like we were in Abu Dhabi yesterday, but I’m so excited to start the new season,” he explained.

“We [are] already working a lot with the engineers, and we just cannot wait to be on track with these new cars. We’re starting from zero, all of us.”

Sergio Perez is looking forward to good racing

There have been predictions about the effects of the new technical changes on the car. One of them is that the opportunity for overtakes would increase. The cars would race each other more closely.

Perez is excited to drive the car and experience the changes. “[I’m looking forward] to good racing. These new regulations are set to improve the racing, and I really hope that for us, as drivers, we are able to compete for more during the race, to be able to follow each other a lot [more] closely,” he said.

“And for the fans, [I hope] that we can give them great entertainment, great racing, and that would be really nice.”

The two-time race winner is expecting that there may still be a period of adjustment with the next generation of cars.

He explained, “It takes a bit of a while until you’re 100 per cent with it. I think we have a massive change of regulations, with the tyres as well. They’re going to be different. In the racing, apparently, we’re going to be able to follow [more] closely.”

“So there’s a lot of things that we as a driver have to learn, [and] as a team, so [I’m] definitely very interested [to see what happens with] these new regulations.”

