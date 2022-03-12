“Try to fight for championships and add number two” – Fernando Alonso has word of advice for reigning world champion Max Verstappen

“Try to fight for championships and add number two” – Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has expert opinion on how Max Verstappen should approach his title defence this season.

Fernando Alonso – arguably the greatest motorsports driver – knows all about winning. Apart from two world titles with Renault, the Spaniard won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, in 2018 and 2019.

If this was not enough to reinforce his legendary status, Alonso also won FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018-19, and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019. Quite a list of achievements!

BREAKING: Reigning champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheets on the final day of Bahrain pre-season testing. Charles Leclerc came second, 0.695s off for Ferrari, and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in P3 having set his fastest lap in the dying minutes #F1 #f1testing #maxverstappen pic.twitter.com/SIDQyUtpEc — Racecast (@racecasttweets) March 12, 2022

Fernando Alonso advises reigning champion Max Verstappen

So it only makes sense for him to understand how 2021 champion Max Verstappen would be this season, his first as a champion.

It would normally be expected that the Dutchman would be under a lot of pressure to defend his title against the might of automobile giants Mercedes and Ferrari.

But Alonso believes it would be quite the opposite, as going in as the defending champion will work as a confidence booster for the Red Bull driver.

“If anything, you will have less pressure because you accomplished already one of your dreams.

“From now on it’s more fun and you go into the races knowing you are champion already once and you will always try to fight for championships and add number two.

“But if anything, he should have less pressure.”

