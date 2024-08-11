Two Adrian Newey-Designed F1 Cars Set to Fetch $2,840,000 to $3,560,000 in Legendary Auction

The Monterey Car Week will continue the longstanding tradition of hosting RM Sotheby’s flagship auction. While numerous cars will go under the hammer, three classic F1 cars have also made the lot. Two out of these three cars have been designed by legendary F1 designer, Adrian Newey.

Apart from Newey‘s collection, Michael Schumacher’s F2001B is also set to be auctioned during the event. The F2001B helped Schumacher claim a record-equalling fifth F1 title. Another championship-winning F1 car that is on offer is the revered FW14B — designed by Newey for Williams and Nigel Mansell for the 1992 season.

The FW14B led Mansell to his first and only drivers’ championship. The car on offer is a 75% scale licensed Williams car. According to RM Sotheby’s website, the car is expected to fetch around $40,000 to $60,000.

FW14B but make it mini Paying homage to an iconic car pic.twitter.com/sp623O7xgP — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 11, 2024

In the hands of Mansell, the FW14B also won the Constructors’ championship that year. Mansell is also credited for ending Ayrton Senna’s run of back-to-back championships with McLaren (1990 and 1991).

The original FW14B was powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine. The car was also ahead of its time as it had active suspension fitted to it. The show car that is being auctioned next week will have a 1000-watt lithium battery powering a 48-volt motor for a 40 mph top speed instead.

Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 car set to go under the hammer next week

The second Adrian Newey-designed F1 car that is to be auctioned at the Monterey Car Week is the McLaren MP4-21. This car ran in the 2006 season, and is considered one of the most iconic race cars of all time.

Though it never won a championship, this car is credited to be Hamilton’s first foray into the world of F1. Hamilton made his official F1 debut in 2007, however, he extensively tested the MP4-21 for the Woking-based team. McLaren finished third that year with Kimi Raikkonen finishing fifth in his last year with the team.

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21, 2006 Valencia #F1 testing pic.twitter.com/ekvQlkU0TY — F1 Icons That Go Hard (@CrystalRacing) November 6, 2023

The MP4-21 is expected to fetch around $2,800,000 to $3,500,000 and will be auctioned on the 16th of August, 2024.