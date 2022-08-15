$5 Million under debt Emerson Fittipaldi sets his eyes to win Italian elections with far right wing party

Two times Formula One World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi may and well become Italy’s Senate if he wins the upcoming elections

Emerson Fittipaldi is running for the Italian Senate position through the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party. The elections are due to be held on 25th September 2022.

Fittipaldi is an admirer of former Italian dictator and politician Benito Mussolini who led the National Fascist Party. Brazilian by Birth, the former F1 driver has deep roots in the Italian world via his father’s family.

A career to remember for Emerson Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi won the F1 world championship twice and the Indianapolis 500 on two occasions as well. The former McLaren and Lotus driver might be a critical part of Italian decision-makers in the years ahead.

Fittipaldi also received the support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the Senate position. Moreover, he already plans to accelerate the sports ventures in Italy.

With a strong sports background, the emphasis on sports. Moreover, his plans include smoothing the enrollment of native Italian athletes in all sports competitions.

The former McLaren and Lotus driver’s stance on Italian culture and sports

Fittipaldi’s Italian roots hail from the Trecchina region of Potenza province in Basilicata. Despite the strong ties in Italy, the leftist government official remains a big threat to his citizenship.

He added: “I am very happy to run for the Italian Senate in the elections of September 25. I have put several proposals on paper. They all aim to promote actions related to Brazilians who have strong ties with Italian lands, culture, and sport.”

Moreover, he expects strong support from the people living in Italy as well calling them as the ones who have always been his supporters.

