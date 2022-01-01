F1

“Two years would have been perfect”: George Russell feels he was ready to join Mercedes after two seasons with Williams

"Two years would have been perfect": George Russell feels he was ready to join Mercedes after two seasons with Williams
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“We always knew what we were going into, and ’22 is the year when we put things together and I think I’m in a good place”: Russian driver believes that the difficulties faced throughout 2021 will help bring the best out of him next year
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Two years would have been perfect": George Russell feels he was ready to join Mercedes after two seasons with Williams
“Two years would have been perfect”: George Russell feels he was ready to join Mercedes after two seasons with Williams

George Russell believes he was ready to make the jump to Mercedes after spending two…