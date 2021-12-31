F1

“It’s similar to having relationship problems”: Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on F1 drivers ‘not agreeing’ with the FIA’s decision making

"It's similar to having relationship problems": Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on F1 drivers 'not agreeing' with the FIA's decision making
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Serge Ibaka told us about the time he was down 0-2 against Kawhi Leonard": Fred VanVleet recalls how his former teammate motivated the Raptors with a speech during 2019 ECF against Milwaukee Bucks
Next Article
“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months
F1 Latest News
"I felt pain, incredible pain"– Nico Rosberg felt incredible heartbreak when Lewis Hamilton lost dramatically in Abu Dhabi
“I felt pain, incredible pain”– Nico Rosberg felt incredible heartbreak when Lewis Hamilton lost dramatically in Abu Dhabi

Nico Rosberg felt incredible pain after his former teammate and arch-rival Lewis Hamilton lost to…