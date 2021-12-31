“It’s similar to having relationship problems”: Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on F1 drivers ‘not agreeing’ with the FIA’s decision making

Max Verstappen feels that Formula 1 drivers not agreeing with the FIA stewards’ decision making is ‘very normal’.

Verdicts handed out by the stewards over the course of 2021 have been massively scrutinized by fans and pundits in the world of F1. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s World Title win in Abu Dhabi was marred by a series of controversial decisions made by race director Michael Masi.

The events following the season finale also overshadowed Verstappen’s victory to some extent. Mercedes protested the decisions made by Masi, but had them rejected immediately afterwards. They announced their intention to appeal for the same, but decided not to go ahead with them.

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

In spite of not appealing, Mercedes made it clear that the events in Abu Dhabi left them ‘very hurt’. They snubbed the FIA Prize Giving Gala, and are working with the authorities for a ‘clarification process’ to ensure the sport learns from these errors made.

Verstappen on the other hand feels that F1 drivers disagreeing with stewards’ decisions is very normal.

“I sometimes don’t agree with what’s happened in a race. But that’s quite normal.” said Verstappen. “You even have that in your relationships – you sometimes don’t agree with things.”

Max Verstappen recognizes the tough calls the stewards have to make

Verstappen went on to say that the race stewards have a very difficult job. He cited the example of his incident with Esteban Ocon in Brazil back in 2018 as an example.

Verstappen pushed the Frenchman in an altercation after the race, that saw him being handed a ‘public service’ punishment by the FIA.

“Throughout the whole year, maybe it didn’t look like it but I always had a good relationship with the stewards. When we were in there. Sometimes it’s a tough call.” Verstappen said.

The full story as Max Verstappen is punished with two days’ public service for shoving Esteban Ocon after the #BrazilGP. What is it about Brazil which provides such extraordinary race days?https://t.co/DdGUsrCAhv #SkyF1 pic.twitter.com/WRVfw3ioQB — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 11, 2018

“In 2019, I got invited to spend two days with the FIA and a bit of time with the stewards.”

“Sometimes for them, it’s hard to make decisions and they have to follow the rules. It’s good you can at least talk about it.”

“As a driver, when I look at myself, I look at every single year and what I can do better, and I think everyone should be like that, to say ‘What can we do better?'” he concluded.

