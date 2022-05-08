F1

“Unaffordable Mexican” – When Sergio Perez won $2.8 million in a case against Mexican government-owned petroleum company

"Unaffordable Mexican" - When Sergio Perez won $2.8 million in a case against Mexican government-owned petroleum company
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Tyson! BRO! you can't do that": Tenz spoils Kyedae during their matchup against DZ
Next Article
Most runs for CSK in IPL 2022: Highest runs in IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings
F1 Latest News
"Unaffordable Mexican" - When Sergio Perez won $2.8 million in a case against Mexican government-owned petroleum company
“Unaffordable Mexican” – When Sergio Perez won $2.8 million in a case against Mexican government-owned petroleum company

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez received $2.8 Million in damages after winning a lawsuit against…