“Unaffordable Mexican” – When Sergio Perez won $2.8 million in a case against Mexican government-owned petroleum company

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez received $2.8 Million in damages after winning a lawsuit against Petroleos Mexicanos.

Sergio Perez signed a sponsorship with MGI Asistencia Integral, an outsourcing company of Petroleos Mexicanos back in 2018.

The Mexican government owns Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos). After the 2018 general elections, López Obrador won the elections and the company claimed that it had other priorities to look into.

In 2019, the company no longer sponsored the Mexican driver. Perez sued MGI Asistencia Integral for 56 million pesos or 2.8 million dollars.

Pemex ended the contract with Sergio Perez well in advance

Pemex had agreed to sponsor Checo after signing a contract on October 9, 2018. The contract ran throughout the 2019 season.

Perez took the company to the court claiming that MGI ended the contract well in advance and in a bad faith. According to the company, they had other spending priorities and could not afford to sponsor the Mexican.

Initially, the Ninth District Court in Civil Matters rejected Perez’s request of filing for damages. However, The official handling the case, Rodolfo Sánchez Zepeda found MGI partially guilty and partially acquitted.

Sergio Perez signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Mexican oil company Pemex in 2018. But the company stopped paying Perez in 2019 due to a “change of priorities.” Perez ended up filing a lawsuit and was awarded $2.8 million yesterday by a judge. pic.twitter.com/sVXUm0MUWi — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 29, 2021

Court proceedings and eventual win after two years of hearings

After countless hearings and two years later, Sergio Perez finally win the case against the MGI. He was awarded $2.8 million in damages and a standard interest payment which has not been revealed.

Perez joined Aston Martin formerly known as the Racing Point F1 team during these court proceedings. He finally won his first-ever F1 race at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

He replaced Alex Albon and partner Max Verstappen in Red Bull from the 2021 season. In his first season with Red Bull, Perez won at a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix and scored 190 points with the team.

In his second and current season with Red Bull, he achieved his first pole in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Currently, third in the driver’s standing, Sergio Perez will be looking for a strong showing in the Miami Grand Prix.