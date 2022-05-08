F1 Reddit Stream: How to Watch and Stream Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2022 in USA?

F1 Reddit Stream: The 2022 Miami Grand Prix is the most highly anticipated American race in Formula 1 for many years.

F1 is in Miami for the first time ever. It’s a monumental occasion for the sport and it’s American fans, who have grown in numbers over the last few years. So far, it’s been a very entertaining weekend in Florida.

The Miami International Autodrome seems challenging for drivers. We’ve seen a few of them spin out and even crash, which increases the prospect of red flags or safety cars during the race.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz locked out the front row in Qualifying. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will start the race P3 and P4 respectively.

Also read: “First time Ferrari have secured the first pole at a brand new venue since Felipe Massa”– Ferrari fans elated to see Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz securing front row start in Miami

F1 Reddit Stream: Where to watch the Miami Grand Prix on reddit?

The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will be held on 8th May at 3:30 PM ET. The Championship battle will continue as all 20 drivers try to navigate the challenging Miami International Autodrome.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any streams available on Reddit for the Miami GP on Sunday. It comes after the decision to ban free F1 streams on Reddit. As a result, fans won’t be able to find any broadcast for the race on the website.

It’s a blow for all F1 fans, as it provided them with a convenient and free option of watching the sport they love. However, there are other places where fans can tune in to catch the live action.

Also read: “Alexa, play George Russell fans tears”– F1 Twitter stunned after George Russell gets out in Q2 despite Mercedes upgrades

Where can you watch the Miami Grand Prix in the US?

The coverage of the 2022 Miami GP is shared by ABC and ESPN. The latter showed the practice sessions and qualifying, but ABC will be showing the main race on Sunday. Fans can access ABC by getting a cable TV package.

Fans who don’t have cable TV can watch ABC’s live feed on platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu. Both these platforms have a free trial period which can be accessed to catch the live action.

Another way of watching the Miami GP for American fans would be subscribing to F1 TV. It’s Formula 1’s official streaming platform, which features every single live race on the calendar. It uses feed from Sky Sports F1, and also allows us to watch Formula 2 and Formula 3.

A monthly subscription to F1 TV pro costs $10 dollars. You can also get a season’s pass which costs $80.