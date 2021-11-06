“Unbelievable. Such a dumb idiot”– Max Verstappen fumes as hiccup by AlphaTauri star spoils Red Bull’s qualifying prospects

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were hunting for Mercedes incredible timing during the Q3 of the qualifying, but fate had different plans.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were optimistic about getting a result from Mexico. But their hopes were curtailed by Mercedes’ run in the qualifying on Saturday.

During the dying seconds of the qualifying on Saturday, both Perez and Verstappen were about to reach the finish line when Yuki Tsunoda from their sister team became their biggest hindrance.

The Dutch sensation was furious, though it is unknown whether the knows Tsunoda was behind it. Moreover, earlier, it seemed like Perez made a mistake, but later it appeared first Tsunoda went wide and disturbed the Mexican’s run.

“It seemed like through qualifying the balance went away a little bit, but actually the last lap I was on for a good lap,” said Verstappen to SkySports.

“I don’t know what happened in front of me but there were two guys going off and I thought there was going to be a yellow flag, so I back out and the lap of course was destroyed.”

“Even with that and not having a great balance I think we could have still gone for that pole lap.”

Max Verstappen happy to start from P3

Despite the failure, Verstappen remains optimistic about the qualifying result. According to him, starting from P3 would be better than from P2.

“Of course third is not amazing but I think it’s still better than starting second. Qualifying didn’t go our way but we’re not using these [soft] tyres tomorrow so there’s still a lot to fight for.”

So, Sunday’s battle may turn out to be an exciting show for fans. The Dutchman currently stands 12 points ahead of Hamilton on the table and would like to have his lead in other races.

