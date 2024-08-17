Understanding F1’s Newly Illegal Braking System and Who Is in Trouble

The F1 summer break has given rise to a new technical debate about the cars’ braking systems. The FIA have had suspicions about some teams using an asymmetric braking system to tackle the understeer issue in these ground effect cars. As a result, they have tightened the regulations around the same. Now, F1 journalist Mark Hughes has shed light on why they have done so and which teams may be in trouble.

Writing for Motorsport Magazine, Hughes first quoted the addition in the FIA’s technical regulation: “Any system or mechanism that can systematically or intentionally produce asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is prohibited.” Apparently, the initial absence of this sentence in the rules may have led teams to exploit this loophole.

Hughes stated that the current generation of cars have amplified the understeer issue into low-speed corners. Now, teams can use more front wing to tackle the understeer, but that causes rear instability in high-speed corners.

This makes sense and underlined by the tech reg change.

A return of the Newey fiddle brake, but automatic & creating a turning moment with the rear brakes.

A simple weighted valve in the rear brake splitter could do this.

Altering the effort between the calipers as the car turns pic.twitter.com/XY3onkG51w — Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) August 15, 2024

Therefore, Hughes hinted that teams may have resorted to the use of asymmetric braking, particularly on the rear axle. In this system, a greater braking force on the outside of the car can make the car pivot better into the corner without losing much cornering speed.

This also enables the drivers to set up their cars for low-speed corners as well. So, drivers can turn into low-speed corners by not applying as much steering lock.

Now, Hughes speculates that Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren may be the suspected teams who may be using such asymmetric braking systems. He also gave a few examples to justify his claim.

Suspected instances of asymmetric braking at Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren

Starting with Red Bull, Hughes highlighted the Australian GP brake issue that Max Verstappen faced. In the initial part of the race, Verstappen’s rear brakes were compromising his control through the corners. This also led to the brakes overheating, as seen while the Dutchman pulled his RB20 into the pits.

Hughes claimed that this could very well be a genuine mechanical failure. However, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of asymmetric braking on the Red Bull.

He also shed light on Oscar Piastri’s odd slide at the Hungarian GP. The Aussie dipped his McLaren MCL38 in the gravel in sector two. Hughes speculates that apart from being a driver misjudgment, it could also be a “setting error” of the supposed asymmetric braking system for the upcoming fast corner.

LAP 49/70 Piastri runs into the gravel at Turn 12. It looks like he’s pushing hard for the lead, despite Norris being asked to give it up to him ‍#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/FRfSHIpem4 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2024

That was not it, as the F1 journalist also mentioned Mercedes‘ example from the Belgian GP. The Silver Arrows struggled massively with their car on Friday.

However, on Saturday and Sunday, the W15 came alive on performance. Hughes speculates that this could be due to the track-specific setup of the braking system being nailed on by Mercedes.

Now, all these instances are not necessarily proof of any breach of regulations by Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes. The FIA are yet to reveal any official investigation against any teams, including these three.