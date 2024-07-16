Unlucky F1 Driver’s Close Call With Becoming Verstappen’s Teammate Before Perez

Sergio Perez became a Red Bull driver in 2021 when the Milton-Keynes-based team parted ways with Alex Albon. However, there was another F1 driver who was close to trumping Perez in becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate, and that is none other than Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg’s career, seen by many as unlucky, has never seen him standing on the F1 podium. He never drove for a team capable of challenging for the top three consistently, but had he joined Red Bull in 2021, that would likely have changed.

As reported by Racing News 365, Hulkenberg revealed he did speak to Red Bull about joining them in 2020. But, after Perez’s memorable last-to-first victory at the Sakhir GP that year, Red Bull “couldn’t ignore” the Mexican driver.

Talking about missing out on a chance to be Verstappen’s teammate, Hulkenberg said, “It would obviously be interesting to be a Red Bull driver next to Max. That’s also the ultimate challenge. Max is probably the fastest driver we’ve had in decades. It’s obviously very tough to be his teammate.”

Perez, meanwhile, went on to play a crucial role in helping Verstappen win his first title in 2021. After that, however, things were never quite the same for him.

Perez and Hulkenberg post-2021

Hulkenberg was not a part of the F1 grid in 2020. He was a reserve driver for Team Silverstone (previously known as Racing Point and then Aston Martin). He stayed with the team till 2022, after which Haas offered him a way back into the grid.

But once again, Hulkenberg joined a backmarker, with who he has been putting in exceptional results, but still continues to elude silverware.

I am thrilled and honoured to return to Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber in 2025 and to represent the global German car manufacturer and technology pioneer AUDI on its way into Formula 1 in the future. It‘s a big project with high ambitions and a huge challenge, a challenge that I am… pic.twitter.com/Gfrdk4NkCx — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) April 26, 2024

Perez, on the other hand, has been in Verstappen’s shadow for far too long. He was completely outperformed by the 26-year-old in 2022 and 2023, which put him under pressure heading into the current campaign.

However, Perez’s form this year has been even more woeful than before, putting him on the brink of a Red Bull exit. Briefly, Hulkenberg was linked to a Red Bull seat earlier this season too. But, the German driver will join Sauber instead, who will become Audi in 2026.