Unsurfaced Video From 7 Years Ago Shows Lewis Hamilton in Awe of Oliver Bearman

An unearthed video from 2017 which shows Lewis Hamilton congratulating a young Oliver Bearman is doing the rounds on social media. Back then, the Ferrari rookie was racing in karting and was only two years old. The video’s significance increases as Bearman has been in the spotlight for debuting in F1 at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP just two months ago.

As seen on Instagram, Hamilton congratulated Bearman for winning the 2017 Kartmasters British Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver stated,

“Oliver, I just wanted to send you a message to say Congratulations on winning that championship. Don’t ever give up on your dreams, keep working hard. I believe in you”.

Hamilton was on his way to becoming a five-time champion in F1 back in 2017 while Bearman was just 12, learning the ropes in karting. The Briton competed in the Super 1 National Championship in the Cadet category, finishing 2nd in both 2016 and 2017.

Seven years later, the bond between the British duo is still intact, as seen at the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah earlier this year.

The 19-year-old got an urgent call-up to replace an ailing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, and many expected him to struggle. Nonetheless, Bearman showed his talent by finishing P7 on what was his F1 debut, and Hamilton praised him in the immediate aftermath.

Lewis Hamilton and Oliver Bearman’s moment in Jeddah

Bearman finished ahead of Hamilton in Jeddah, with the latter getting P9 in what was a thoroughly underwhelming affair for him. Still, on seeing Bearman’s Ferrari taking the chequered flag in P7, Hamilton went over to shake his hand and congratulate him.

In his post-race interview, Hamilton commented on the F2 rookie (as quoted by Race Fans),

“To jump into a car in P3 and deliver the way he has is really, really impressive. Really happy for him to have the opportunity”.

Bearman too, reacted and expressed gratitude for the seven-time champion’s praise. He was quite happy about Hamilton hugging him and shaking his hand, citing it as a “great moment.

Several drivers including Hamilton have vouched for the 19-year-old to get his full-time debut in F1 in 2025. They certainly see the youngster’s potential and skills, and his Jeddah performance proved why he promptly deserves a place on the grid.