Valtteri Bottas Blames ‘Leadership Instability’ for Sauber’s Woes

Sauber arguably punched above its weight in 2022 when the ground effect regulations came into effect. The Swiss team—then Alfa Romeo—finished 6th in the standings, tied with Aston Martin on 55 points. Since then, the outfit has only seen its fortunes tumble down with the 2024 season turning out to be a nightmare. Its senior driver Valtteri Bottas has tried making sense of its fall from grace.

The former Mercedes driver feels the team failed to bring upgrades that were big enough to make an impact during the season. That, in comparison with teams like McLaren, has failed to make a similar impact. Apart from the inefficient upgrade packages, Bottas also believes the team’s unstable leadership has cost them dearly.

Speaking with Auto Motor und Sport, he said, “We just couldn’t bring upgrades that were big enough. There were indeed improvements during the season, but unfortunately, they were only minor. We just haven’t found those steps… also lacked stability at the leadership level.”

Sauber started the season with former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl in charge, before he left midway to make way for Mattia Binotto, ex-team principal at Ferrari. There were other changes too in the Hinwil-based squad’s leadership, which is what Bottas was likely hinting at when he mentioned instability.

With just six more races remaining in the season, Bottas hopes to start the turnaround through “necessary stability.” Sauber finished the 2023 season second from the bottom with just 16 points to its name. Thus far, it has failed to register a point in 2024. Even Alpine, which is having an abysmal season as well, is currently placed ninth in the standings with 13 points.

Bottas is desperate to score some points and prove his worth to Audi, who will take over Sauber in 2026 when the new regulations come into effect. Before that, he would have to bag an extension with the team to continue driving. Until now, Sauber has only confirmed Nico Hulkenberg as its driver for the 2025 season.

Bottas fighting for a seat with his F1 career on the line

The Finnish driver, despite the car’s evident weaknesses, maintains that he is in his best form. That judgment comes from a comparison with his teammate, Zhou Guanyu. In the absence of point-scoring opportunities, Bottas admits that this is the only benchmark a driver can use to assess himself.

But is that enough to impress Audi, who is planning an overhaul of the team with the impending takeover? The answer to this lies in the philosophy the German outfit adopts while deciding their driver lineup. If it plans on having a combination of young and experienced drivers, Bottas would not find a place as Hulkenberg (36) has a confirmed seat.

Drivers like Franco Colapinto or Gabriel Bortoleto may better fit that mold. On the other hand, if Audi plans to have two experienced drivers to guide the car’s development equally, Bottas stands out with aplomb. Nevertheless, scoring some points in the remaining six races would bolster his bid to secure the seat.