Why Valtteri Bottas Is a Better Option for Audi Than Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber, which will transition to Audi from 2026 onwards, is one of two teams on the F1 grid that have not confirmed their lineup for next season. Nico Hulkenberg has been announced as Sauber’s first signing, but the option for the second seat remains open, with three drivers in contention: Valtteri Bottas, Franco Colapinto, and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Colapinto and Bortoleto are two incredible talents, but for Sauber to choose Bottas ahead of them would make a lot of sense. At 35, Bottas has a wealth of experience under his belt, which is what the Hinwil-based outfit will need, at least for the next couple of years, as they transition into Audi.

The Sauber #F1 team is reported to be looking at a choice of three drivers for the 2025 season: ✍️ Valtteri Bottas

Franco Colapinto

Gabriel Bortoleto Which one would you choose? pic.twitter.com/Fo0Qb0QTIo — Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) September 27, 2024

Bortoleto is leading the F2 championship, and Colapinto, who joined F1 with Williams mid-season as Logan Sargeant’s replacement, took the grid by storm. Colapinto has been in regular contention for points in the three races he has taken part in so far. In Baku, he finished P8, fending off seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a battle.

However, Bottas knows what it takes to win races. The Finn was part of Mercedes’ dominant era, and helped the the Brackley-based squad win five Constructors’ Championship titles between 2017 and 2021. A 10-time Grand Prix winner, Bottas could provide Sauber/Audi with stability.

Why Colapinto or Bortoleto could be a problem for Audi

Sometimes, rookies in F1 go on to have memorable seasons. Take Hamilton’s 2007 campaign as an example. The Briton almost won the World Championship, and finished ahead of reigning two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso.

However, that is rare in F1. More recent examples show that rookies have a tough time settling into the sport. Mick Schumacher and Logan Sargeant — two drivers hailed for their achievements in junior categories — failed to make a mark as F1 drivers.

Unlike some teams, Audi cannot afford to be patient. As they are just starting out in F1 in 2026, the German team cannot risk letting rookies like Bortoleto and Colapinto make “mistakes”, that could lead to crashes — a very common occurrence among young, inexperienced drivers.

F1 News: Audi contender Bortoleto could be ‘third’ driver (2nd Update) https://t.co/eFyc70dd4S Audi is planning to integrate a much younger driver into its works Formula 1 plans for 2026, and it could be Gabriel Bortoleto. pic.twitter.com/iEN55bvGIo — AutoRacing1.com (@AutoRacing1) September 23, 2024

With Bottas as Nico Hulkenberg’s partner, Audi could find its feet rather comfortably, without worrying about helping them ‘grow’, as they have already reached the peak of their careers, and have proven to be rather solid.

After Audi settles into F1, they could revisit the idea of signing young talents on the grid, by which time they would ideally be fighting for points (or perhaps more).