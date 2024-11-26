mobile app bar

Valtteri Bottas’ Choice of Charity Got $300 That F1 Photographer Won by Gambling in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Valtteri Bottas (77) of Finland and team Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber arrives at the paddock during the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It’s not very often that a Formula 1 driver has to worry about job security. That’s even more uncommon for a 10-time Grand Prix winner. But with the announcement that Gabriel Bortoleto will be racing alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next year, Valtteri Bottas finds himself without a seat in the pinnacle of motorsport. That said, while he works hard at figuring something out, he has started a noble initiative titled ‘What’s Next?’ for people affected by sudden layoffs.

The merchandise he put out during the Las Vegas GP weekend was popular with the fans and he donated the proceeds to a charity that helped people dealing with losing their jobs. Revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman joined hands with the #77 driver when he gambled his way to a $300 payout.

He explained on YouTube how his son found a stray $100 chip in the F1 paddock in Las Vegas. When this was shared online, many suggested they gamble it, with one condition: if they won, the money should be donated.

That’s exactly what Illman did. Luck was on his side in the Sin City. He won a sum total of $300 on his first try, and promptly cashed out, telling his viewers that he was going to give the sum to the charity of Bottas’ choice — What’s Next?

The merchandise that Bottas released was sold for a handy sum of 77.77 euros (his racing number). The Finnish racing ace set up pop-up stalls around the Grand Prix venue and even revealed that fans could purchase the merchandise online. That said, the sale was only valid during the race weekend and is no longer accessible.

