mobile app bar

Valtteri Bottas Demands Respect From Sauber as His F1 Future Gets “Unnerving”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Valtteri Bottas Demands Respect From Sauber as His F1 Future Gets “Unnerving”

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Since Sauber will transition into a works Audi team from 2026 onwards, a lot has been happening behind the scenes. Sauber/Audi are yet to confirm their driver line-up for 2025, with only Nico Hulkenberg announced. As time continues to pass by, Valtteri Bottas has delivered a wake-up call to the team to make their minds up about his future.

In case Sauber are not interested in retaining Bottas, the Finnish driver will also need time to seek a seat elsewhere. Moreover, as more and more teams announce their line-ups, the options for Bottas continue to reduce. As a result, Bottas finds the situation unnerving.

As quoted by Formula Passion, Bottas said, “I’m getting to the point that sooner or later, as everyone knows, if things drag on after the August break it can start to become quite unnerving”. The Finnish driver then also demanded respect from Sauber.

“It’s part of the business, of course, but I also want to be in a place where I am respected, where all the people know what I can achieve and give to the team,” he added. Although Bottas is confident of landing a seat for the 2025 campaign, it seems unlikely he will get a seat elsewhere if Sauber decide against retaining him.

As things stand, both Williams and Haas have finalized their driver lineups – both being teams that Bottas was linked with. Furthermore, even Alpine don’t seem to consider Bottas as their first choice to replace Esteban Ocon. Instead, their reserve driver Jack Doohan is the favorite to replace the Frenchman.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these