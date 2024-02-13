Valtteri Bottas Prefers to Watch Netflix’s Production on Bike Racing Over Much Successful Drive to Survive

Stake F1 team driver Valtteri Bottas recently appeared in an interesting interview with his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell. The interviewer asked the duo which docuseries would they prefer to watch between Drive to Survive (DTS) and Tour de France: Unchained. Each season of DTS covers what transpired in the previous campaign of F1. Meanwhile, Tour de France: Unchained covers the most recent month-long bike race that took place in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

In reply to the interviewer’s question, Bottas without any hesitation said, “Tour de France: Unchained. I actually binged watched it last year. It was good. Really interesting“. Meanwhile, Cromwell interestingly revealed that she enjoys DTS more.

Advertisement

The Australian cyclist stated that she really enjoyed the storylines of the first season, but has not watched any of the seasons after that. DTS has indeed been one of Netflix’s most popular docuseries. The show was such a success that even the sport of F1 witnessed an increase in the number of fans after the first season hit the streaming platform in 2019.

However, just like any other docuseries, DTS has faced its own share of criticisms. Drivers such as Max Verstappen have often questioned the authenticity of it. The Dutchman on several occasions has claimed that DTS simply exaggerates events and at times also creates some rivalries and tensions out of nothing.

Despite Verstappen’s repeated complaints, DTS is still a massive success among the fans. The latest season will arrive on Netflix on February 23.

Netflix recently released the teaser for Drive to Survive season 6

As seen in the video below, Netflix released the official teaser for season 6 of Drive to Survive. The teaser features some prominent names such as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and double-world champion Fernando Alonso.

Advertisement

Moreover, the teaser also features Nyck de Vries, who was brutally sacked by AlphaTauri last year. Other famous names that appeared in the teaser include Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, among several others.

Since season 6 will cover the events of 2023, Red Bull and Max Verstappen could extensively feature. The Milton Keynes outfit dominated the 2023 campaign as they won 21 out of the 22 races. Meanwhile, the Dutchman himself won 19 of these races.

Another individual who could prominently feature is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard made a bold decision to move to Aston Martin at the start of 2023, and it turned out to be a massive success. The 42-year-old clinched eight podiums and finished fourth in the championship.

Other drivers that season 6 could focus on include De Vries and Daniel Ricciardo. Season 6 could cover the increasing pressure that De Vries faced that ultimately led AlphaTauri to sack him in midseason.

Meanwhile, the latest season of DTS could also feature Ricciardo’s sensational return to the F1 grid after he replaced De Vries. With plenty more interesting stories that can be covered, season 6 is likely to be a huge hit as well.