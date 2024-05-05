Joel Embiid And The 76ers Staff Harassing An MSG Security Guard Doing His Job Goes Viral

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A hard-fought battle between Joel Embiid and Philly ended up in a disappointing end for the Sixers’ championship hopes this year, with the players themselves likely being the most disappointed. However, needless to say, taking it out on a security guard is not the best way to go about it.

Advertisement

A video of Joel Embiid getting his shots up at Madison Square Garden has been making rounds on social media. The video has gained a lot of traction from fans, all because of Embiid’s actions as he tried to ‘harass’ an Usher at MSG.

“Joel Embiid and 76ers staff legitimately harassing this MSG security guard doing his job is embarrassing. Taking shots while being OUT-OF-BOUNDS and the security guard somehow gets blamed.”

In the video, Joel Embiid can be seen taking shots on the court. What seemed unusual was Embiid taking fadeaway jumpers while deliberately jumping out of bounds and clashing with an Usher who had his back turned towards Embiid.

After the first couple of shots, the Usher can be seen stepping away a bit, only for the 76ers staff to come over and gang up on him despite the fact that he was only trying to do his job. While talking to the 76ers training staff, the Usher can be seen stumbling away as Embiid continued to bump into him.

Fans on social media were not happy with Joel Embiid’s demeanor and decided to call him out over his actions.

One fan tweeted, “Embiid clearly kept instigating to get a reaction too smh bro legit could’ve just asked to usher if he could move and understand he’s doing his job. Bet he probably filed a grievance against the usher Glad went sent his ass packing to Cancun.”

Whereas another fan commented, “Embid couldn’t be more of a jerk.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

The majority of the fans were unhappy with Joel Embiid’s actions and went on to voice their concerns on X.

While many may want to believe that Joel Embiid has some hatred toward the Knicks and the city of New York, that certainly isn’t the case. The former league MVP claimed he loves playing at MSG. Here is what Embiid had to say about New York while talking to CBS Sports.

“It’s not hostile. I love New York. New York is my favorite city in the world. I have a place here for the past five years. I just love New York. If I’ve got to be the punching bag and you hear a lot of ‘F Embiid,’ that’s ok. I love it.”

Hopefully, his love for NY translates into supporting the Knicks as they go on to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals while the 76ers go on to prepare for the upcoming season. For now though, perhaps the big man would be best advised to stay away from New York City.