Amidst Hectic Flying Schedule, Valtteri Bottas Lands in South Africa to Support His GF Tiffany Cromwell

Fernando Alonso had recently come onto his Instagram account to share just how busy flying schedules can be for drivers during the current F1 season. Despite the same, Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas took a long flight across the world to support his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell. After the Chinese GP, the Finnish racing ace was next seen in South Africa.

According to Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter), the #77 driver was in Cape Town to support Cromwell, who is an Australian professional cyclist. The 35-year-old will be participating in the Swartberg100 – Gravel Bike Race this weekend.

The event is South Africa’s number one gravel bike racing event. The event will be run on two specifications – the Gran Fondo – which will be a 170 Km race with a staggering 2900m ascent, and the Medio Fondo, which would be an 85 Km sprint with a 1700m ascent.

Cromwell is highly regarded in the Cycling circles. She has won multiple medals at the Junior Oceania Games in 2004 and 2005. She was also placed sixth during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and made her Olympic debut for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bottas split from his ex-wife, Emilia Pikkarainen, in 2020. And soon after, he confirmed his relationship with Cromwell. As it turns out, the ex-Mercedes star has also adopted his girlfriend’s passion for the sport and is also an avid cyclist now.

Valtteri Bottas channels his inner Australian

It would appear that the arrival of Tiffany Cromwell in Valtteri Bottas’ life has led to many changes for the #77 driver. Firstly, he has seriously taken up the sport of Cycling and can often be seen tackling some of the most intense and draining courses on his bike.

According to Global Cycling Network, the couple have a bespoke “route” in the McLaren Vale wine country in Australia, and they are planning to host an epic event to be run on the gravel-based course down under.

That being said, cycling isn’t the only ‘Australian’ thing Bottas has borrowed from his partner. It seems like the Finn was an Aussie all his life! From his mullet to the various other activities he’s undertaken since, the Sauber man has evidently channelized his inner Australian to perfection.