“Valtteri’s pretty modest anyway” – Daniel Ricciardo is confident Valtteri Bottas can make a seamless transition from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo

“Valtteri’s pretty modest anyway” – Daniel Ricciardo has urged Valtteri Bottas to keep his expectations low as he makes the move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo in 2022.

Daniel Ricciardo knows all about switching between teams, having moved from Red Bull to Renault and now McLaren in just a few years. He’s finally started to make his McLaren move tick, winning the Italian GP in style.

And ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, he had a word of advice for Valtteri Bottas, who is making the drastic switch from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next season.

Every single driver who wants to be in F1 in 2022 is now competing for exactly one remaining open seat. Alfa Romeo has their pick of every single seater driver save 18 (plus obviously having already taken Bottas). That is an enviable position — thrasher 🇺🇸🇱🇹 (@zanysatsuma) September 23, 2021

Ricciardo has praised Bottas for being realistic about his prospects at Alfa Romeo and has urged him to keep saying the right things. The Aussie praised Bottas for being modest and is confident he can do a good job at Alfa Romeo.

“He’s said all the right things.

“We’ve been in the sport a similar time now, he has a lot of experience, he understands what’s involved in this sport. Making the switch now to Alfa, as he said, it’s another project and it’s probably going to take time.

“He’s saying the right things, he gets it, for sure, and he knows. Keep saying what you’re saying because you’re on the right track.

“The expectation is a big one. Of course, you want to believe it’s going to be amazing from day one. But have a little bit of reservation and with that comes steady growth and some realism behind a new adventure.

“If it was easy everyone would do it. Valtteri’s pretty modest anyway so I think he’s alright.”

Also Read “The fact he worked with Mercedes will be an asset for sure” – Frederic Vasseur reveals reasons for hiring Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo