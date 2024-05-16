Jay Cutler Comes Clean on His Take About the Problems in Modern Bodybuilding

Veterans in the bodybuilding field have experienced several changes in the sport and witnessed rookies turning into starts. Likewise, Jay Cutler recently mulled over the state of modern day bodybuilding and how it has different ideals compared to the era he grew up in.

In his recent ‘Jaywalking’ video, Cutler reflects on his journey as a bodybuilder and how priorities of athletes have changed over the years. Recalling how he began with his humble background and grew out of his small town mindset to accept bigger outcomes, he claimed he has witnessed a shift since he retired.

Cutler began working at his brother’s construction company at a very young age, and moved on to bodybuilding later in his life. He had even gotten to a point where he had to choose between basic needs and his daily training session. Yet, bodybuilding held a special place in his heart, and he gave it his all to become successful.

However, in current times when money makes the world go round, he observed how bodybuilders have grown to change their goals and purpose. While passion is still the core of the sport in many ways, not everyone trains solely for the experience.

“It was never about chasing the money. It was about getting the job done…And I think those values now…it’s kind of switched.”

Recalling how his growth as a bodybuilder brought many changes in his life, the four-time Mr. Olympia champion claimed he was not a foreigner to the financial perks of the sport. Yet, his passion and vision to be on top drove him forward and helped him train to be the best.

“When I moved to California, I had to give up a lot of that mentality of that old-school…upbringing. But that’s where I got the core of the hard work.”

Needless to say, not only has Cutler witnessed a lot of transitions over the years but he also understands the shift. Hence, it isn’t necessarily bad to prioritize money since the present demands financial stability. At the same time, he felt like he lived his best life as a professional bodybuilder during his prime.

Jay Cutler once recalled the good old times of living the best life

In the early 2000s when Cutler was in his prime, busy winning the Mr. Olympia titles, he knew he was an icon in the eyes of many. With bodybuilding magazines featuring him on the front page in all his muscular glory, he felt like a star at the time. This made him push through all odds and train rigorously to be better than the others.

In an Instagram post featuring a compilation of his old training and posing videos, Cutler flaunted his gains while reflecting on his life back then. He knew how many people aspired to be him just because of his popularity. That’s why he felt like he led the best life in the world, with his dream career giving him all the freedom to explore.