Verdict Delivered on Max Verstappen v Lando Norris By Jenson Button Shows What Racing Looks Like

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: Imago

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have become all the rage in the F1 world following their collision in the closing laps of the Austrian GP. Almost everyone has sided with Norris over the incident, unanimously labeling Verstappen as the guilty party. However, former World Champion Jenson Button doesn’t look at it the same way, claiming the McLaren driver also played his part in the collision.

There were many calls for Verstappen to be penalized more, but Button believes otherwise. Speaking to Sky, the former world champion claimed a 10-second penalty was punishment enough. Furthermore, he claimed Lando Norris had enough space left on the track also to move his car to the left.

“It’s hard racing. Yeah, sometimes, it goes wrong.”

Recalling a similar incident from last year involving Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, Button claimed how the Dutch driver moved to the left in the same spot. The Ferrari driver followed the trajectory, driving on the curb but not making any contact. Thus, it was only “hard racing” and nothing more.

 

Speaking further, Button pointed out how Max Verstappen wasn’t as aggressive with Norris as he used to be with Lewis Hamilton. The former driver certainly knows what he is talking about, given he is no stranger to racing hard himself.

Jenson Button is no stranger to racing the way Max Verstappen does

Max Verstappen might well be one of the most aggressive drivers on the current grid. Given his brilliant defensive tactics, the Dutch driver makes it an extremely tough task to overtake him. The same also translates to drivers racing hard against him, making for an exciting viewing for the fans.

Having been a former F1 driver, Button understands hard racing can often lead to emotions getting the better of certain drivers. But in the end, it is all about checking one’s emotions and staying as clean as possible when racing.

The German GP in 2004 saw Button do just that as he took on Fernando Alonso in a battle for P2. Expecting to finish within P5, Button made a significant push and finished P2 after a long battle with Alonso, who drove for Renault. Thus, the former Honda driver claimed it was undoubtedly the best race of his career.

